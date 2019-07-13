It’s been 46 years since NASA last launched an exploration-class rocket — the Saturn V was used for all 12 Apollo missions — to carry humans beyond low-Earth orbit. That is slated to change in 2022, when NASA will fire the new Space Launch System . This advanced, flexible rocket will provide the foundation for human exploration beyond Earth’s orbit and is being designed with cargo and crew configurations. With help from more than 1,000 U.S. companies and key NASA centers — including Kennedy Space Center, Marshall Space Flight Center and the Mission Control Center in Houston — the launch system is being designed to carry more payload mass and fuel than any previous rocket. Its rockets are estimated to produce 15% more thrust to liftoff than its predecessor — allowing it to propel itself, the Orion module, astronauts and cargo to the moon on a single mission.

How we get there

The Lunar Gateway will be assembled in orbit around the moon and will be used as a long-term base for exploration.

How we stay there

Build a deep space habitat, 2022-2026

Training: Even before our first trip to Mars, astronauts will use the Lunar Gateway to train for life far from Earth and to practice moving a spaceship in deep space orbits.

Work life: The full Gateway could have living quarters, laboratories, docking ports (like doors) for visiting spacecraft, and more by the late 2020s. It will provide NASA and its partners access to more of the lunar surface than ever before, supporting both human and robotic missions.

Deployment: With help from U.S. companies and international partners, NASA plans to deploy the Gateway in two phases.

Phase One: Launch the Gateway’s Power Propulsion Element and a crew on a commercial rocket in 2022.

Phase Two: In 2023, deliver additional modules to extend the Gateway’s living and work areas to support lunar exploration. Combined, these modules will serve as a rendezvous point and command center for astronauts embarking to the lunar surface by 2024.