A mysterious newspaper fairy is giving a south Minneapolis neighborhood a trip back in time.

Six times in the past 10 days, the display issue in a Star Tribune newspaper box has been replaced by a decades-old newspaper chronicling a historic event.

The headline news in the old papers has ranged from Neil Armstrong’s first step on the moon to the death of former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey to the victory parade after the Minnesota Twins’ surprising 1987 World Series win.

In each case, the person has bought a Star Tribune, then replaced the display issue under glass with one of the historic papers.

“I assume this person is a newspaper lover,” said Steve Yaeger, the Star Tribune’s chief marketing officer. “In addition to leaving a newspaper, they’re buying a newspaper. I consider that a fair trade.”

The identity of the newspaper swapper isn’t known, nor is their motivation. The appearance of the historic newspapers has been centered on the Longfellow neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

Six swaps have been spotted, from the first on Nov. 16 to the most recent on Monday. Four of the historic papers were issues of the Star Tribune or its predecessor, the Minneapolis Tribune. One was a Duluth News Tribune, another an issue of the Duluth Herald, a paper that merged with the News Tribune in 1982.

Other historic editions that have appeared included Gerald Ford taking office as president after the resignation of Richard Nixon; the assassination of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy; and the presidential inauguration of George H.W. Bush.

“They’re clearly mementos of something,” Yaeger said. “Even in this digital age, everyone is still fascinated by old newspapers.

“If you walk into a room with an old newspaper, everyone wants to look at it.”

The Star Tribune still sells thousands of newspapers every day from coin boxes, Yaeger added.

“This is a really good town for single-copy newspaper sales,” he said. “There are tons of people who get their news every day from a newspaper box, and as long as they want to do that, we’re happy to provide it that way.”

But if Longfellow residents want to keep taking their trip back in time, they better hope the newspaper fairy has a good stock of papers saved up.