Folks looking for a no-cost way to ease the dark and cold of winter can once again enjoy free Sunday afternoon concerts by local musicians at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. The Music Under Glass series resumes for 2018 on Jan. 7, with Paul Metsa, a 30-year award-winning veteran of the Minnesota music scene.

Concerts will be held in the sunken gardens, but the music is piped into every room in the conservatory. Beer, wine, soda and light snacks will be available to purchase during the shows, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on most Sundays through March 11.

“People will be able to stroll throughout the building, listening to the music, while holding a glass of wine or other beverage,” Como spokesman Matt Reinartz said.

This is the series’ seventh year. There will be no concert Jan. 28 due to the St. Paul Winter Carnival Orchid Show. There will also be no show on Feb. 4, Super Bowl Sunday in Minneapolis.

In addition to Metsa, a diverse group of performers is scheduled to play, including Astronomique on Jan. 14, Siama’s Congo World Quartet on Jan. 21, Café Accordion Orchestra on Feb. 25 and the Dead Pigeons on March 4.

Funding for the Music Under Glass series is provided, in part, by the Minnesota State Arts Board.

James Walsh