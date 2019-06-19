Jurors convicted a Minneapolis man of fatally shooting another man on the edge of downtown last year.

Antwan Cosey, 38, was convicted Monday of intentional second-degree murder. Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before returning the verdict, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Cosey shot Frankie Golden, 42, on Feb. 27, 2018, in the 700 block of E. 18th Street.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 12. The county attorney’s office said it will seek a 40-year prison term.

According to court documents and the county attorney’s office: Golden was standing on the sidewalk outside of a building waiting to visit his 9-month-old son when Cosey asked him to move.

The two men argued, and Cosey pulled out a gun and shot Golden once in the chest. Cosey fled, and was arrested a week later in Florida.