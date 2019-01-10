A 33-year-old Iron Range man was blindfolded, marched into the woods in Hibbing and shot twice in the face for pursuing another man’s 17-year-old girlfriend, according to murder charges filed Thursday.

Deshon I. Bonnell, 18, and Anthony E. Howson, 20, were each charged in St. Louis County District Court with second-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery in connection with the death of 33-year-old Joshua R. Lavalley of Aurora, whose body was found Sunday on a snowmobile trail.

Bonnell and Howson remained jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a Jan. 17 court date. Bailey B. French, the 17-year-old girl who is said to have attracted Lavalley’s attention was also charged as a juvenile with the same counts and is being detained as well.

According to police and the charges and against the three Hibbing residents:

Police and emergency medical personnel went to the Mesabi Trail east of Kerr after receiving a 911 call from a snowmobiler about 3 p.m. Sunday.

They discovered Lavalley, who had two gunshot wounds to the face. and police identified him through fingerprints.

Police located Howson in Lavalley’s car in Hibbing. He told police that he, Bonnell and French were with Lavalley over the weekend.

Howson said Lavalley had “attempted unwanted sexual contact” with French and this angered her, Howson and Bonnell.

Lavalley was taken by the trio to where his body would later be found. Howson stayed in the car while French and a gun-toting Bonnell, her boyfriend, led a blindfolded Lavalley into the woods, she told police.

French said Bonnell then shot Lavalley, and the two of them returned to the car.

Bonnell’s mother told police that her .22-caliber pistol was missing. A police search of French’s home turned up a .22-caliber pistol under a mattress.

This was the second homicide in Hibbing, a city of roughly 16,000, in less than two weeks. On Dec. 25, 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth was shot and killed and Jamien Stukey wounded. Jerome Spann, 29, was arrested in St. Paul and charged with second-degree murder.