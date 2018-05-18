Opening Friday
The House of Tomorrow (not rated) The story of futurist/architect/inventor R. Buckminster Fuller through the lens of two teens hoping to survive high school.
On Chesil Beach (R) In 1962 England, a young couple find their romance colliding with issues of sexual freedom and societal pressure. With Saoirse Ronan.
The Seagull (PG-13) In the early 20th century, an aging actress and her lover visit the estate of her elderly brother. With Annette Bening, Elisabeth Moss and Saoirse Ronan.
Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13) During an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) encounters Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) years before joining the Rebellion.
