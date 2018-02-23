Opening Friday
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (not rated) A documentary about the glamorous movie star who also was an inventor.
Death Wish (R) A family man becomes a vigilante after his family is violently attacked. With Bruce Willis.
A Fantastic Woman (R) A transsexual waitress who moonlights as a nightclub singer is devastated by the death of her older boyfriend.
The Party (R) A woman (Kristin Scott Thomas) hosts a party, but once the guests arrive it becomes clear things won’t go down smoothly.
Red Sparrow (R) A ballerina (Jennifer Lawrence) is recruited to a Russian intelligence service, where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. With Joel Edgerton.
More From Variety
TV & Media
Gothamist news sites brought back to life by public radio
Gothamist, a pithy news website covering New York City shut down last year after reporters unionized, and satellites in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., are getting a new life thanks to public radio.
Variety
Searching for moose – and a good dinner – on Minnesota's Gunflint Trail
On the iconic Minnesota roadway, come for the moose but stay for the meal.
National
The Latest: Scalise 'irate' deputy didn't confront shooter
The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local):
Movies
HBO biopic about Penn State's Joe Paterno premieres April 7
An HBO biopic starring Al Pacino as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno will premiere April 7.
National
Protesters want Nevada to enforce gun background check law
A Nevada judge is due to hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit urging enforcement of a voter-approved gun background-check law that has not been enforced since it passed in November 2016.
