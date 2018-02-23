Opening Friday

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (not rated) A documentary about the glamorous movie star who also was an inventor.

Death Wish (R) A family man becomes a vigilante after his family is violently attacked. With Bruce Willis.

A Fantastic Woman (R) A transsexual waitress who moonlights as a nightclub singer is devastated by the death of her older boyfriend.

The Party (R) A woman (Kristin Scott Thomas) hosts a party, but once the guests arrive it becomes clear things won’t go down smoothly.

Red Sparrow (R) A ballerina (Jennifer Lawrence) is recruited to a Russian intelligence service, where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. With Joel Edgerton.