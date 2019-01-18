Movies opening Friday
The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) A group of friends embarks on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.
Serenity (R) The mysterious past of a fishing boat captain (Matthew McConaughey) comes back to haunt him when his ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) tracks him down.
