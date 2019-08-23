Movies opening Friday

Aquarela (PG) A documentary about the power of water, from Russia's frigid Lake Baikal to Venezuela's Angel Falls and the fury of Hurricane Irma.

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) A woman (Jillian Bell) living in New York takes control of her life, running one block at a time.

Love, Antosha (R) A portrait of the life and career of the late actor Anton Yelchin.