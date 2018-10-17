A motorist was killed Tuesday night in a head-on collision in a construction zone on a southern Minnesota highway, the State Patrol said.

Derek Arthur Anderson, 35, of Marinette, Wis., was driving east on Hwy. 60 in St. James Township when he entered a work zone near milepost 64 and missed a lane change. He struck a westbound vehicle shortly after 10 p.m., the patrol said.

Anderson, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, Lisa Jennie Brown, 44, of Sioux Falls, S.D., suffered noncritical injuries. Brown, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., for treatment.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.