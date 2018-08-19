A rider on a high-powered motorcycle struck a deer on a northern Minnesota highway and was killed, authorities said Sunday.
The collision occurred about 11:35 p.m. Saturday on the Iron Range along Hwy. 169 near Great Scott Holmes Road in Great Scott Township, according to the State Patrol.
The rider on the Yamaha YFR motorcycle was identified as a 20-year-old man from Hibbing. His name has yet to be released.
