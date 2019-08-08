A Twin Cities man was killed after he struck a deer with his motorcycle on a northwestern Wisconsin highway, authorities said Thursday.
The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 87 in Eureka Center, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Lewsader, 50, of North St. Paul, was heading north and struck a deer that came out of a ditch to his right, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Lewsader was taken by air ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and died from head injuries. The Sheriff’s Office said he was not wearing a helmet.
