A motorcycle struck a deer around dawn on a central Minnesota road, and the collision killed the operator and injured his passenger, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday in Hillman Township, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Jay Saldana, 53, of Rice, Minn., was traveling west along a curve on Partridge Road, where he hit the deer, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Saldana and his passenger, 52-year-old Kim Gross of St. Cloud, were both thrown from the motorcycle.

Saldana died at a St. Cloud hospital, while Gross was being treated Monday at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale for serious injuries, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The two riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.