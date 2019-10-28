One person was killed and another injured when a motor home driving down a St. Paul street burst into flames Saturday night, fire department officials said.

A driver and a passenger were traveling near the intersection of Arundel Street and Cook Avenue when the fire started in the engine compartment, said Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso, spokesman for the St. Paul Fire Department.

Crews arrived about 10:30 p.m. to find smoke and flames had engulfed the front end, Mokosso said. It was difficult for firefighters to get inside because of the clutter within the motor home.

One adult escaped but sustained minor injuries. The other adult couldn’t get out, Mokosso said, and died at the scene.

Mokosso said the cause of the blaze was under investigation but that it may have stemmed from mechanical failure, a modification made to the vehicle or a lack of maintenance.

The Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office was conducting an autopsy on the victim.

A close up of the motorhome that caught fire Saturday night in St. Paul, leaving one person dead.

It was the third fire fatality in St. Paul this year, according to a news release from the Fire Department.