The mother of a missing University of Minnesota student who was swept into the Mississippi River confirmed on social media Friday that her son’s body has been found.

Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies recovered a man’s body from the river near the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge on Thursday afternoon. On Friday, Melissa Melnick wrote on Facebook that it was her son, Christopher Stanley.

Stanley went into the water on April 25 after he and a roommate climbed a fence to sit along the river.

The roommate told park police that a large wave swept the two men into the river and over St. Anthony Falls. The roommate made it out of the water but couldn’t find Stanley. His disappearance prompted an active search.

Stanley, 22, was enrolled in the University of Minnesota’s College of Biological Sciences. His graduation date is May 14, according to his mother.

“I have to write an obituary in these next couple of days. How a parent does this I’m not exactly sure,” Melnick wrote on Facebook. “It did occur to me yesterday, though, that as I was talking to people, I kept saying ‘avid.’ Chris was an avid ... biker, poet, environmentalist, guide, musician, activist, scientist, friend, cousin, grandson, cousin, nephew, brother, son.”

A memorial service for Stanley will be held May 12 at 4 p.m. at Central Lutheran in Downtown Minneapolis. Visitation is at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Haley Hansen is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.