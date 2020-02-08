STATE OF SKATERS

Most NHL games played by a Minnesota-raised player:

Matt Cullen, Moorhead 1,516

Phil Housley, South St. Paul 1,495

Jamie Langenbrunner, Cloquet 1,109

Neal Broten, Roseau 1,099

Mike Ramsey, Minneapolis 1,070

Bret Hedican, North St. Paul 1,039

Dave Christian, Warroad 1,009

Zach Parise, Bloomington 1,000

David Backes, Spring Lake Park 944

Joel Otto, Elk River 943