STATE OF SKATERS
Most NHL games played by a Minnesota-raised player:
Matt Cullen, Moorhead 1,516
Phil Housley, South St. Paul 1,495
Jamie Langenbrunner, Cloquet 1,109
Neal Broten, Roseau 1,099
Mike Ramsey, Minneapolis 1,070
Bret Hedican, North St. Paul 1,039
Dave Christian, Warroad 1,009
Zach Parise, Bloomington 1,000
David Backes, Spring Lake Park 944
Joel Otto, Elk River 943
More from Star Tribune
West Metro FBI joins investigation into Mpls. Realtor's slaying, believed to be 'murder-for-hire' plot
More from Star Tribune
West Metro FBI joins investigation into Mpls. Realtor's slaying, believed to be 'murder-for-hire' plot
More from Star Tribune
West Metro FBI joins investigation into Mpls. Realtor's slaying, believed to be 'murder-for-hire' plot
More from Star Tribune
West Metro FBI joins investigation into Mpls. Realtor's slaying, believed to be 'murder-for-hire' plot
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers get big boost with Willis' return from injury
Payton Willis provided an impact with 21 points vs. Wisconsin. The Gophers are hoping Willis can continue to give the backcourt a lift Saturday at No. 22 Penn State.
Twins
MLB will not schedule any more promotions of Roger Waters
Major League Baseball will not schedule any more advertising on its platforms promoting music artist Roger Waters.
Wolves
Oubre scores career-high 39, Suns top Rockets 127-91
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33 and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Houston Rockets 127-91 on Friday night.
Wild
Eriksson Ek's late goal gives Wild 3-2 win in Dallas
Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a wraparound goal with 27 seconds remaining in the third period, his second goal of the game, to cap off a three-goal comeback.
Gophers
Ajayi scores 20 to carry South Alabama over Troy 70-66
Josh Ajayi had 20 points as South Alabama narrowly beat Troy 70-66 on Friday night.