Fallout for Sen. Al Franken continued Friday after revelations that he kissed and groped at a woman against her will in 2006.

The account by Los Angeles radio personality Leeann Tweeden riveted Washington on Thursday, and prompted Franken, the Minnesota Democrat, to issue a lengthy apology and call for a Senate ethics investigation into his behavior. A few Minnesota DFL politicians called for Franken to resign, though there was no immediate signal he would do so.

Abby Honold, a Minnesota woman who was raped by a fellow University of Minnesota student in 2014, said Friday she no longer wants Franken to sponsor legislation to aid sexual assault survivors.

After Honold’s struggle to get justice after being raped in November 2014 drew national attention, she worked with Franken’s office to draft legislation that would aid sexual assault survivors. Daniel Drill-Mellum, the man who raped her, had worked as an intern in Franken’s office.

The bill, which was set to be introduced soon to the Senate, would provide funding to better train law enforcement on how to work with trauma victims.

“It’s so difficult to see that from someone you know and someone you trust,” Honold said. She said she’s contacted the office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar to see if she’ll pick up the legislation instead.

Also Friday, a group of eight women who worked for Franken in Washington and Minnesota issued a statement to the press stating that Franken had not mistreated any of them.

“Many of us spent years working for Senator Franken in Minnesota and Washington,” their statement read. “In our time working for the senator, he treated us with the utmost respect. He valued our work and our opinions and was a champion for women both in the legislation he supported and in promoting women to leadership roles in our office.”