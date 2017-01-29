How will the Vikings replace Adrian Peterson?

A glance at the Super Bowl teams provides a possible answer:

By spending a lot less money.

And a lot less draft capital.

The Atlanta Falcons ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing this season. The New England Patriots ranked seventh. Both teams built effective running games not by committing to a run-first philosophy but by making their excellent passing offenses versatile.

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan might win this year’s MVP award, and New England’s Tom Brady had one of his most efficient seasons. The Falcons ranked third in the NFL in passing, and New England ranked fifth even with Brady missing four games.

Both teams sought balance and the ability to score rushing touchdowns near the goal line. Both succeeded without spending a first-round draft pick or multiple millions of dollars on a running back.

The Falcons’ best back, Devonta Freeman, was a fourth-round draft pick out of Florida State. This season he rushed for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 462 yards and two touchdowns.

He cost the Falcons a fourth-round draft pick and an average annual salary of less than $700,000.

Tevin Coleman is the Falcons’ alternate back. Despite missing three games, he rushed for 520 yards on a 4.4 average and scored eight rushing touchdowns. He caught 31 passes for 421 yards and three more touchdowns.

The former Indiana Hoosier cost the Falcons a third-round draft pick and an average annual salary of about $800,000.

The Patriots’ two most productive backs cost them even less in the draft. As in: nothing.

LeGarrette Blount was an undrafted back from Oregon who signed as a college free agent with Tennessee. The Titans cut him and he spent three seasons with Tampa Bay.

In 2013, the Bucs traded him to New England for a seventh-round draft pick. In seven games with the Patriots he rushed for 772 yards and seven touchdowns.

He signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent. After leaving the field before the end of a game in which he did not receive a carry, the Steelers cut him.

The Patriots signed him and he helped them win the Super Bowl.

This season, Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Vikings totaled 1,205 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Blount did not cost the Patriots a draft pick and his salary is $1 million.

Dion Lewis is the Patriots’ most spectacular back. Injuries limited him to seven games and a limited role. He still produced 283 rushing yards on a 4.4 average and 17 catches for 94 yards and could play a key role in the Super Bowl as an elusive third-down back.

Lewis was the Eagles’ fifth-round draft pick in 2011 and is with his fourth team. The Patriots signed him to a future/reserve contract. He is making $1.3 million this year.

The four are making less than $4 million combined this season. Adrian Peterson is scheduled to make $18 million in 2017.

Peterson has earned his status as an NFL star. He ranks 16th in NFL history in rushing yards. The only player ahead of him on the all-time rushing list who is not in the Hall of Fame is LaDanian Tomlinson, who is certain to make it.

The Vikings’ first priority this offseason will be upgrading their offensive line. They also need a lead running back.

Matt Asiata is a plugger. Jerick McKinnon was unproductive this season but should be useful behind competent blocking.

If McKinnon plays the role of third-down and change-of-pace back, the Vikings need someone to take the lead.

Blount is a free agent. So is Steelers backup DeAngelo Williams. Both would be affordable and productive veterans.

The Vikings also need to draft a back who can be their long-term starter.

With a midround draft pick, the Vikings probably won’t find the next Adrian Peterson. But they should be able to find someone who might remind you of one of the backs playing in this year’s Super Bowl.