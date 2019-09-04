Authorities have identified the man who died in a collision with an SUV while riding a moped in north Minneapolis.

Patrick K. Schichel, 43, of Minneapolis, was riding at 41st and Girard avenues N. last Thursday when he collided with the much larger vehicle, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

Schichel, who lived close to where the crash occurred, died before dawn the next day at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.

Police have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the collision.