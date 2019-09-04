Authorities have identified the man who died in a collision with an SUV while riding a moped in north Minneapolis.
Patrick K. Schichel, 43, of Minneapolis, was riding at 41st and Girard avenues N. last Thursday when he collided with the much larger vehicle, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.
Schichel, who lived close to where the crash occurred, died before dawn the next day at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.
Police have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the collision.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
GOP to consider releasing $200K for farmer mental health
Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee are set to consider releasing $200,000 to help farmers deal with mental health problems.
Local
Suspected thief arrested after leaving phone behind
Police in La Crosse didn't have to work too hard to track down a man suspected of stealing a wallet from a car.
Minneapolis
Moped rider killed in crash with SUV in Minneapolis is identified
The collision occurred last week at a north Minneapolis intersection.
National
Wisconsin Republicans renew fetal tissue research ban bill
Wisconsin Republicans are renewing their attempt to ban the use of aborted fetal tissue in research or any other purpose.
Local
Authorities identify man shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police
The Medical Examiner's Office officially identified the man as 21-year-old Kobe E. Dimock-Heisler.