The monthly Birding Community E-bulletin keeps readers abreast of important bird, birding, bird education, and bird conservation news. There's usually something in the E-bulletin for just about everybody.

Editors are Paul Baicich, former editor of Birding, the magazine published by the American Birding Association, and Wayne Peterson, long associated with the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A posting of all previous issues can be found on the National Wildlife Refuge Association website:

http://refugeassociation.org/news/birding-bulletin/

Given that many of our mutual concerns — e.g., bird conservation, birder access, educational efforts, and inter-American connections — seem to be intensifying these days, the editors would like to increase the free distribution of the E-bulletin.

You can sign up here, quickly and easily:

http://tinyurl.com/E-bulletinSIGNUP

I always find the bulletin interesting. I recommend it. Share this note with friends. There really is something here for all birders.

(The mailing list never is rented, sold, or given away.)