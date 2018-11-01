The state’s MNsure health insurance exchange says open enrollment is off to a smooth start Thursday, with more than 11,000 visits to the government-run website for buying coverage during the morning hours.

Callers seeking help waited an average of 1 second, MNsure says.

Open enrollment for shoppers buying individual health insurance policies for 2019 began this morning and stretches through Jan. 13.

As of July, about 100,000 people in the individual market were buying through MNsure, where about two-thirds of enrollees use federal tax credits that discount their premium costs. Individuals earning up to $48,560 per year, or a family of four earning up to $104,000 per year, could qualify for the subsidies.

In the past, opening day for MNsure sign-ups has been much more eventful — and stressful for consumers — with website problems in some cases and allegations two years ago of “robocallers” jamming the phone lines. While those years saw scores of complaints about MNsure on social media websites, there were no obvious signs of distress this morning.

The website traffic numbers released today are similar to last year, when MNsure reported more than 10,000 visits during the opening hours and short wait times.

MNsure is part of Minnesota’s individual market, where health insurance premiums are on the decline next year. The benchmark rate in some parts of the state is dropping by as much as 22 percent.

About 155,000 Minnesotans buy individual policies, which are an option for those who don’t get health insurance through their employer. Even with premium cuts on the horizon, the market remains much smaller than it used to be and still causes pocketbook pain for those who don’t receive federal tax credits.

The premium reductions amount to a second consecutive year in Minnesota of flat or reduced premiums in the individual market, which for several years was plagued by premium spikes under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA). In 2018 and 2019, the state is spending $542 million on a reinsurance program that helps keep premiums low by covering some costs for people in the market with unusually expensive treatment needs.

The individual market under the ACA faces some uncertainty in 2019, since a tax bill signed into law last year by President Donald Trump will eliminate the health law’s tax penalty for people who lack health insurance. Even so, the degree of uncertainty is lower than in 2017, when congressional Republicans seemed poised to repeal the ACA altogether.