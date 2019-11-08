Mitch Garver won a Silver Slugger Award on Thursday as the American League's top-hitting catcher, and Twins teammate Nelson Cruz won as a designated hitter.

Garver had 32 home runs and 67 RBI (30 homers and 65 RBI as a catcher). His .995 OPS was sixth best in Twins history among players with at least 350 at bats.

Cruz hit 41 home runs with 108 RBI and a .311 batting average. He set a Twins record with a .639 slugging percentage.

They were the first Twins teammates to win Silver Sluggers since Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau in 2008.

As for the rest of the American League:

Houston had two winners in third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielder George Springer. Boston had two in shortstop Xander Bogaerts and outfielder Mookie Betts. Other AL winners were Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana and Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

The National League winners were:

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto; Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies and outfielder Ronald Acuna; Colorado shortstop Trevor Story; Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon; Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich; Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger; and Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke, who won the award despite spending the final two months of the season in the AL after getting traded to Houston.