Minnesota's
top-paid CEOs
The 28th annual report
The 50 highest-paid CEOs of Minnesota-based public companies collectively realized $380.4 million last year, down 12.3% from the same list a year ago. That drop was affected by a few CEOs who had mega gains from stock options in the prior year but either elected to not exercise options in 2018 or far fewer.
Meanwhile the median CEO pay increased 50% to $4.3 million as 36 of the 50 CEOs saw their pay increase including 30 executives who had at least double digit increases in their realized pay.
Patrick McHale
Makes products to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid materials for manufacturing, construction, food and other industries.
- $34.9 million in total compensation
- -26% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 103:1
- Median compensation $62,260
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,224,000
- All other $14,411
- Options exercised $32.8 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -6.3%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 3
Douglas Baker, Jr.
Provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to food, hospitality, health care, industrial and oil and gas markets.
- $26.9 million in total compensation
- 20.2% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 265:1
- Median compensation $54,285
- Salary $1.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,284,000
- All other $254,004
- Options exercised $17.4 million
- Shares vesting $5,609,320
- Stock change 11.1%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 5
Benjamin G.S. Fowke, III
A major U.S. electric and natural gas utility providing energy for homes and businesses in eight Western and Midwestern states.
- $26.2 million in total compensation
- 51.4% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 112:1
- Median compensation $108,946
- Salary $1.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,883,400
- All other $59,124
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $21,969,439
- Stock change 5.8%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 7
Hubert Joly
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
Joly was succeeded by Corie Barry as Best Buy CEO in June, he remains executive chairman.
- $24.5 million in total compensation
- 8.9% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 605:1
- Median compensation $28,500
- Salary $1.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $4,240,650
- All other $207,497
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $18,780,319
- Stock change -2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 4
Brian Cornell
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
- $22.6 million in total compensation
- 17.8% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 767:1
- Median compensation $22,439
- Salary $1.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $5,266,195
- All other $557,376
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $15,345,765
- Stock change 0.9%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 6
David S. Wichmann
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $21.5 million in total compensation
- -74.2% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 316:1
- Median compensation $57,412
- Salary $1.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $5,390,600
- All other $316,330
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $14,459,960
- Stock change 14.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 1
Scott W. Wine
Makes off-road vehicles including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, small-electric vehicles and accessories.
- $20.8 million in total compensation
- 610.3% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 173:1
- Median compensation $53,892
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,290,000
- All other $202,894
- Options exercised $17.8 million
- Shares vesting $467,897
- Stock change -36.8%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 22
Omar Ishrak
Develops medical technology products that treat cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes and neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.
- $19.2 million in total compensation
- 17.3% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 239:1
- Median compensation $73,693
- Salary $1.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $8,109,248
- All other $150,569
- Options exercised $4.3 million
- Shares vesting $4,987,776
- Stock change 0.07%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 8
James M. Cracchiolo
Diversified financial services company that includes financial planning, wealth management, annuities, insurance and estate planning.
- $16.5 million in total compensation
- -72.8% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 272:1
- Median compensation $94,570
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $6,386,000
- All other $619,971
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $8,472,571
- Stock change -36.8%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 2
Andrew Cecere
The holding corporation is parent to the fifth largest commercial bank in the U.S. ranked by the value of deposits. It employs 73,000 people across 25 states.
- $14.1 million in total compensation
- -11.4% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 230:1
- Median compensation $58,354
- Salary $1.1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,663,760
- All other $44,243
- Options exercised $5.1 million
- Shares vesting $5,274,237
- Stock change -12.4%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 9
Jerry Mattys
Develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home including Flexitouch System for treats chronic limb swelling.
- $13.8 million in total compensation
- 175% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 27:1
- Median compensation $77,245
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $547,074
- All other $0
- Options exercised $11.4 million
- Shares vesting $1,286,045
- Stock change 57.2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 14
Lee Schram
One of the country’s largest check printers, it also provides services such as fraud protection, marketing and design for small firms, banks and others.
Schram retired as CEO on November 25, 2018 and succeeded by Barry McCarthy, a long-time executive at First Data
- $11.7 million in total compensation
- 4% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 108.3:1
- Median compensation $59,336
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,102,520
- All other $25,685
- Options exercised $7 million
- Shares vesting $2,545,213
- Stock change -49%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 10
John P. Wiehoff
One of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers, it coordinates freight transportation and logistics services to help solve supply chain issues.
Wiehoff became executive chairman and retired as president and CEO effective May 9, 2019. Robert Biesterfeld was named his successor as CEO.
- $9.3 million in total compensation
- 192.4% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 135:1
- Median compensation $63,270
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,427,366
- All other $20,490
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $5,697,518
- Stock change -3.6%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 20
H. Chris Killingstad
Makes mechanized cleaning equipment, sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables and specialty surface coatings.
- $8.5 million in total compensation
- 583.8% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 86:1
- Median compensation $49,436
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $945,345
- All other $50,288
- Options exercised $6.3 million
- Shares vesting $457,923
- Stock change -27.4%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 38
Archie Black
Cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management as well as performance analytics.
- $8.1 million in total compensation
- 72.9% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 61:1
- Median compensation $73,759
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $890,000
- All other $8,250
- Options exercised $4 million
- Shares vesting $2,699,627
- Stock change 69.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 15
Craig Dahl
National financial bank holding company with branches in Minnesota and six other states, providing retail and commercial banking services.
In January TCF announced a transformational merger with Chemical Financial. Dahl will remain CEO of the combined company whose headquarters will be in Detroit but expect Dahl to manage operations from multiple locations.
- $7.8 million in total compensation
- 396.3% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 132.7:1
- Median compensation $47,181
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,525,636
- All other $76,518
- Options exercised $1.2 million
- Shares vesting $4,048,936
- Stock change -2.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 32
James "Joc" O'Rourke
A single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry.
Part of O'Rourke's other compensation includes $273,330 for relocation expenses
- $5.8 million in total compensation
- 46.7% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 253:1
- Median compensation $41,594
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,978,300
- All other $769,009
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $867,974
- Stock change 14.2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 17
James P. Snee
Produces food products for consumers, retail grocers, food-service and industrial markets. Products are marketed in more than 75 countries.
- $5.5 million in total compensation
- 77.6% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 147:1
- Median compensation $43,131
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $250
- Non-equity IPC $2,955,987
- All other $139,577
- Options exercised $1.6 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 46.8%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 21
Gary R. Maharaj
makes surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies for the health care industry
The board of directors awarded Maharaj and other executives discretionary bonuses in recognition of success in achieving strategic initiatives.
- $5.4 million in total compensation
- 262.3% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 36:1
- Median compensation $62,294
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $148,696
- Non-equity IPC $619,566
- All other $8,250
- Options exercised $2.7 million
- Shares vesting $1,423,730
- Stock change 140.8%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 33
Michael F. Roman
Global diversified technology company with a strong R&D component, it has products in health care, industrial, consumer, electronics and safety areas.
The total compensation used for the CEO pay ratio rule was a combination of Michael Roman's and Inge Thulin's compensation: $17,320,459.
- $5.2 million in total compensation
- 53.3% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 302:1
- Median compensation $57,313
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,431,503
- All other $141,771
- Options exercised $1.1 million
- Shares vesting $1,452,714
- Stock change -16.9%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 18
Tod Carpenter
A technology-led filtration company that designs, manufactures, and sells engine and industrial air, oil and liquid filtration solutions.
- $5 million in total compensation
- 99.6% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 178:1
- Median compensation $33,271
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,598,571
- All other $173,065
- Options exercised $0.2 million
- Shares vesting $2,023,968
- Stock change 2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 26
Arthur Przybyl
Makes branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals and performs contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies.
- $4.9 million in total compensation
- 179.2% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 80:1
- Median compensation $52,389
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $675,000
- All other $30,634
- Options exercised $2.5 million
- Shares vesting $1,036,256
- Stock change -30.2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 29
Charles Kummeth
Makes hematology controls and biotechnology products for research scientists to improve drug discovery and accurate clinical testing.
- $4.8 million in total compensation
- 78.1% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 131:1
- Median compensation $73,840
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,610,925
- All other $42,860
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $2,187,912
- Stock change 27.1%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 25
Chad R. Abraham
Diversified financial services company providing asset management, investment banking, public finance, brokerage and research services
- $4.6 million in total compensation
- -17.8% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 31:1
- Median compensation $179,011
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,952,500
- All other $109,567
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $2,036,243
- Stock change -19.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 13
James J. Owens
A global adhesives provider for the packaging, hygiene, electronics and assembly materials, paper converting, woodworking industries.
- $4.6 million in total compensation
- -21.3% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 101:1
- Median compensation $57,333
- Salary $1.1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $948,233
- All other $373,222
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $2,179,468
- Stock change -13.7%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 12
Jeffrey L. Harmening
A manufacturer and marketer of consumer foods, its portfolio includes Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs and Annie’s.
- $4.1 million in total compensation
- 22.7% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 145:1
- Median compensation $54,828
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,163,520
- All other $86,651
- Options exercised $0.3 million
- Shares vesting $1,286,792
- Stock change -21.7%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 19
Charles MacFarlane
Diversified corporation with investments in electric utility operations and manufacturing operations including metal fabrication and plastics.
- $3.8 million in total compensation
- 37.3% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 51:1
- Median compensation $65,537
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $97,500
- Non-equity IPC $1,040,000
- All other $7,625
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1,977,377
- Stock change 15.1%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 24
Shelly Ibach
Makes and sells adjustable mattresses and bedding. The company's Sleep IQ technology collects and analyzes biometric data.
- $3.6 million in total compensation
- -14.4% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 85:1
- Median compensation $52,306
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $589,837
- All other $31,620
- Options exercised $0.6 million
- Shares vesting $1,447,783
- Stock change -15.6%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 16
John Stauch
Offers sustainable water solutions to the global market; the company split in May, with the electrical unit under the new entity nVent.
- $3.2 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 105:1
- Median compensation $58,564
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,292,799
- All other $41,474
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1,050,560
- Stock change -18.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Hugh Sawyer
Owns, operates and franchises hair salons in 8,000 locations and has an ownership interest in 80 beauty schools operating in 21 states.
- $3.1 million in total compensation
- 290.9% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 146:1
- Median compensation $21,034
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,966,500
- All other $161,832
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 61.1%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 44
Richard M. Olson
Makes turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape, rental and specialty construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting products and equipment.
- $2.8 million in total compensation
- 0.5% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 117:1
- Median compensation $43,302
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $918,803
- All other $171,279
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $864,749
- Stock change -9.2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 23
Joseph Puishys
Fabricates, distributes and installs glass products and systems; it operates four segments, three in the commercial construction market.
- $2.4 million in total compensation
- -73.9% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 47:1
- Median compensation $47,393
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $544,264
- All other $43,852
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $828,202
- Stock change -16.7%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 11
Brett D. Heffes
franchises five retail brands that buy, sell, trade and consign used and new merchandise and offers equipment leasing products
- $2.3 million in total compensation
- 53.2% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 12.2:1
- Median compensation $77,701
- Salary $0.3 million
- Bonus $300,000
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $10,100
- Options exercised $1.6 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 23.4%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 36
Daniel L. Florness
Sells fasteners, tools and construction supplies through company stores, on-site locations and industrial vending machines.
- $2 million in total compensation
- 23.3% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 62:1
- Median compensation $39,229
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,423,750
- All other $2,844
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -1.6%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 31
Victoria Holt
Online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production with operations in five countries.
- $2 million in total compensation
- 34.6% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 74.3:1
- Median compensation $48,400
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $534,875
- All other $11,000
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $896,309
- Stock change 9.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 34
Michael J. Happe
Based in Iowa but with executive offices in Eden Prairie, a manufacturer of motor homes, travel trailers and Chris-Craft boats.
- $1.9 million in total compensation
- 3.2% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 95:1
- Median compensation $33,925
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $855,658
- All other $44,082
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $360,968
- Stock change 9%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 27
Beth A. Wozniak
Makes enclosures to protect industrial equipment and electronics, thermal management equipment and supplies, and electrical and fastening supplies.
because nVent PLC is a recent public company, spinning off from Pentair on April 17, 2018, they did not have to disclose the CEO pay ratio this year. Total return is since April 17.
- $1.9 million in total compensation
- 59.6% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $843,249
- All other $52,362
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $295,925
- Stock change -10.7%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 40
Alan R, Hodnik
Provides electric utility services through its Minnesota Power subsidiary and invests in transmission infrastructure and other energy-centric businesses.
- $1.8 million in total compensation
- 3% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 36:1
- Median compensation $97,018
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $726,906
- All other $132,205
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $319,778
- Stock change 5.6%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 30
David Ossip
A human capital management software company. Its Dayforce product includes human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce and talent management functions.
stock return is since Ceridian HCM's IPO on April 26, 2018. The IPO and related equity offering was the largest IPO in Minnesota history.
- $1.5 million in total compensation
- 22.9% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $480,000
- Non-equity IPC $320,000
- All other $44,358
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 10.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 37
Scott R. Ward
Treats peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease with its patented orbital atherectomy systems (OAS) technology .
- $1.5 million in total compensation
- -20.2% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 36:1
- Median compensation $96,091
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $477,728
- All other $0
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $346,389
- Stock change 0.34%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 28
Ron Konezny
Global provider of business and mission-critical machine-to-machine and Internet of Things connectivity products and services.
- $1.4 million in total compensation
- 16% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 17:1
- Median compensation $102,233
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $285,975
- All other $11,775
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $647,637
- Stock change 26.9%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 39
Patrick Hawkins
Manufactures and distributes bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products out of 41 facilities in 19 states,.
- $1.4 million in total compensation
- 118.8% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 18:1
- Median compensation $86,652
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $35,000
- Non-equity IPC $573,750
- All other $58,006
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $273,757
- Stock change 6.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 46
Jerry Baack
a holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a full-service commercial bank
- $1.3 million in total compensation
- 9.7% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $480,000
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $272,286
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 0%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 41
Jeffrey Graves
Provides testing hardware, software and services solutions to help customers improve their design, development and manufacturing processes.
The compenstion committee used downward discretion on the annual cash incentive award because of the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on the EPS component of performance goals.
- $1.2 million in total compensation
- -17% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 55:1
- Median compensation $51,996
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $415,683
- All other $20,892
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $98,063
- Stock change 4.7%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 35
Keri Jones
Operates specialty retail stores and e-commerce website selling private-brand apparel and accessories for women.
Keri Jones got a $300,000 signing bonus and $61,518 in relocation expenses when she joined Christopher & Banks as president and CEO on March 12, 2018. She succeeded interim president and CEO Joel Waller.
- $1.1 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 239:1
- Median compensation $8,057
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $300,000
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $88,642
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $54,024
- Stock change -2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Robert Rosenblatt
Multiplatform video commerce company that offers a range of proprietary and name brands directly to consumers via television, online and mobile devices.
On May 2, 2019 Evine's board elected Timothy Peterman as new CEO. Rosenblatt's other compensation included $187,242 of commuting expense.
- $0.9 million in total compensation
- -10.5% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 77:1
- Median compensation $26,322
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $199,492
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -71.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 42
Brandon Elliott
Independent nonoperator energy company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in North Dakota and Montana
Brandon Elliott was named CEO of Northern Oil and Gas in July 2018
- $0.8 million in total compensation
- 124.4% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 8.3:1
- Median compensation $139,666
- Salary $0.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $53,667
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $477,968
- Stock change 10.2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 57
Timothy Herbert
developing minimally invasive treatments for obstructive sleep apnea
Inspire Medical's total return is since its IPO on May 3, 2018
- $0.8 million in total compensation
- 62.3% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $419,156
- All other $0
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 69.1%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 52
Federico A. Tripodi
a gene editing agriculture company
Tripodi resigned as CEO of Calyxt on Aug. 22, 2018. James Blome was named his successor on October 1, 2018
- $0.8 million in total compensation
- 43.8% change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $541,291
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -36.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 51
Mark Walchirk
Distributes supplies and equipment to dental and animal health markets, including vaccines, diagnostic products and pharmaceuticals.
Walchirk became presdent and CEO of Patterson on November 20, 2017. He got $190,978 in relocation expenses, a $100,000 signing bonus and a $2 million equity grant as inducment to join the company from McKesson Corp. For purposes of the CEO pay ratio calculation Patterson annualized Walchirk's pay to be $6,347,844, excluding his inducements to join the company Patterson says his annual compensation would have been 4,007,662 and the CEO pay ratio 73:1 instead of 115:1
- $0.7 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2018
- CEO pay ratio 115:1
- Median compensation $55,269
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $100,000
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $258,748
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -45.2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Top female executives
Shari L. Ballard
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
in fiscal 2019 Ballard stepped down from her role as president, multi-channel retail and remained a company advisor
- $10 million in total compensation
- 43.6% change from 2018
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,224,262
- All other $41,430
- Options exercised $1 million
- Shares vesting $5,853,094
- Stock change 0%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 1
Corie S. Barry
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
Barry succeeded Hubert Joly as CEO at the company's annual meeting on June 11, 2018.
- $6.4 million in total compensation
- 52.3% change from 2018
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,078,750
- All other $8,752
- Options exercised $0.1 million
- Shares vesting $3,327,187
- Stock change -2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 3
Catherine Smith
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
- $6 million in total compensation
- 63.4% change from 2018
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $280,000
- Non-equity IPC $1,016,747
- All other $151,915
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $3,780,530
- Stock change 0%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 4
Lynn Blake
Develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home including Flexitouch System for treats chronic limb swelling.
Blake retired Sept. 1, 2018 but agreed to a consulting contract through March 2019
- $3.7 million in total compensation
- 202.2% change from 2018
- Salary $0.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $157,447
- All other $28,399
- Options exercised $2.2 million
- Shares vesting $1,107,700
- Stock change 0%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 9
Shelly Ibach
Makes and sells adjustable mattresses and bedding. The company's Sleep IQ technology collects and analyzes biometric data.
- $3.6 million in total compensation
- -14.4% change from 2018
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $589,837
- All other $31,620
- Options exercised $0.6 million
- Shares vesting $1,447,783
- Stock change -15.6%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 2
Kamy Scarlett
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
- $3.4 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2018
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,444,451
- All other $165,029
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1,098,151
- Stock change -2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Karen L. Parkhill, EVP, CFO
Develops medical technology products that treat cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes and neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.
- $3.3 million in total compensation
- -0.6% change from 2018
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $828,808
- All other $101,078
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1,575,134
- Stock change 0.07%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 5
Debra L. Schoneman
Diversified financial services company providing asset management, investment banking, public finance, brokerage and research services
- $3.1 million in total compensation
- -5.1% change from 2018
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,062,500
- All other $47,479
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1,490,847
- Stock change -19.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 6
Karen P. Gallivan
Makes products to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid materials for manufacturing, construction, food and other industries.
- $2.5 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2018
- Salary $0.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $351,120
- All other $25,911
- Options exercised $1.8 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -6.3%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Gunjan Kedia
The holding corporation is parent to the fifth largest commercial bank in the U.S. ranked by the value of deposits. It employs 73,000 people across 25 states.
- $2.1 million in total compensation
- 30.7% change from 2018
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $739,970
- All other $94,821
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $680,798
- Stock change -12.4%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 7
Non-CEO executives
Stephen J. Hemsley
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $65.6 million in total compensation
- 143.3% change from 2018
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $876,700
- All other $194,510
- Options exercised $42.9 million
- Shares vesting $20,656,413
- Stock change 14.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 1
Randall J. Hogan
Offers sustainable water solutions to the global market; the company split in May, with the electrical unit under the new entity nVent.
Hogan's bonus represents a one-time cash payment following his retirement in lieu of the long-term incentive compensation award. Hogan retired on March 14, 2018 but he has 40 hour per year consulting agreement with the company through 2020 during which time he'll be furnished with office space and admin support and services.
- $31.1 million in total compensation
- 63.4% change from 2018
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $3,061,667
- Non-equity IPC $844,352
- All other $181,393
- Options exercised $14.2 million
- Shares vesting $12,379,017
- Stock change -18.4%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 4
Inge G. Thulin
Global diversified technology company with a strong R&D component, it has products in health care, industrial, consumer, electronics and safety areas.
Thulin retired as executive chairman of 3M on May 14.
- $22.9 million in total compensation
- 17.8% change from 2018
- Salary $1.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1,877,798
- All other $632,492
- Options exercised $11.8 million
- Shares vesting $7,386,993
- Stock change -16.9%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 3
Steven H. Nelson
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $16.5 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2018
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,000,000
- All other $28,215
- Options exercised $6.1 million
- Shares vesting $7,402,019
- Stock change 14.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Hak Cheol Shin
Global diversified technology company with a strong R&D component, it has products in health care, industrial, consumer, electronics and safety areas.
- $14.7 million in total compensation
- 78.6% change from 2018
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $841,943
- All other $152,921
- Options exercised $11.4 million
- Shares vesting $1,414,780
- Stock change -16.9%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 6
John J. Mulligan
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
- $11.5 million in total compensation
- 98.7% change from 2018
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $350,000
- Non-equity IPC $1,270,933
- All other $819,317
- Options exercised $2.2 million
- Shares vesting $5,815,762
- Stock change 0.9%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 9
John F. Rex
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $10.3 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2018
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,500,000
- All other $110,744
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $6,699,437
- Stock change 14.5%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Shari L. Ballard
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
in fiscal 2019 Ballard stepped down from her role as president, multi-channel retail and remained a company advisor
- $10 million in total compensation
- 43.6% change from 2018
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,224,262
- All other $41,430
- Options exercised $1 million
- Shares vesting $5,853,094
- Stock change 0%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 8
R. Michael Mohan
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
- $8.6 million in total compensation
- -19.3% change from 2018
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2,224,262
- All other $30,098
- Options exercised $1.3 million
- Shares vesting $4,142,724
- Stock change -2%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 5
Thomas W. Handley
Provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to food, hospitality, health care, industrial and oil and gas markets.
- $7 million in total compensation
- -13.9% change from 2018
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $714,100
- All other $115,812
- Options exercised $4.3 million
- Shares vesting $1,246,581
- Stock change 11.1%
- 2018 Top-50 ranking: 7