Minnesotans burrowed in Saturday morning as a dangerous April snowstorm that dropped rain and sleet overnight turned to all snow.

The Twin Cities saw a lull in the storm Saturday morning, but heavy snow was still expected to move in later in the day. No travel was advised in much of southwestern Minnesota, including Marshall, Worthington and Pipestone, because of blowing snow and reduced visibility, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Saturday’s forecast — 11 to 15 inches of snow for the metro and up to 22 inches in western Minnesota — led to a rash of event cancellations. Saturday’s Twins game at Target Field was called off, after Friday's was, too. Saturday’s March for Science and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s State of Our City Summit also were canceled. And ACT tests planned in 52 school districts, including many in the metro area, were postponed. (More information, including how to reschedule, was posted on the ACT website.)

A blizzard warning was in effect for southwestern Minnesota, including the cities of Morris, Willmar, Marshall and Worthington. A winter storm warning covered most of the state’s southeast, with the Twin Cities squarely at its heart. The storm-warning area also included St. Cloud, Mankato and Albert Lea and the Wisconsin cities of Rice Lake and Eau Claire.

On the North Shore of Lake Superior, a lakeshore flood warning was in effect as gale-force winds were expected to create high waves from Duluth to Two Harbors.

In South Dakota, most of interstates 90 and 29 remained closed Saturday morning because of blizzard conditions.

In the metro area, 1 to 3 inches of snow fell overnight Friday, with 3 to 5 more inches coming during the day Saturday and 3 to 7 more overnight — a total of 7 to 15 inches of snow across the metro by the time it’s all over Sunday.

Don’t be fooled if you woke up Saturday in the Twin Cities with just a dusting of snow on your lawn. The main show is expected from afternoon into evening, said Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

“You’re gonna see on-and-off rain to snow showers Friday night into Saturday,” Ahasic said. “We don’t want people to wake up and think, ‘Oh no, it’s over, it’s busted, no snow at all.’ It’s really going to pick up into the afternoon on Saturday.”

Hazardous conditions will be typical on roads across the southern half of Minnesota. The state departments of Public Safety and Transportation and the State Patrol implored would-be motorists to check MnDOT’s 511 map for current road conditions.

By late Friday, many roads in western and central Minnesota were already ice- or snow-covered, while sleet, hail and rain prevailed to the east and south, including the Twin Cities.

Ahasic said it is possible that some April snow records will be broken Saturday.

A storm on April 14, 1983 — 35 years ago — dropped 13.6 inches of snow. That month was also the snowiest ever, with 21.8 total inches in the Twin Cities, Ahasic said.

“It’s in the realm of possibilities, but I wouldn’t call it likely,” he said. “We right now are 11.5 inches short of that total number, [but] we could get a foot of snow in the Twin Cities and we would set a total record thanks to our snowstorm 10 days ago and this weekend’s.”

As for spring, it’s nowhere on the immediate horizon, forecasters said. Chilly conditions are likely to continue for the next several days.