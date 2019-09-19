Writer David Treuer, who grew up on the Leech Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota, is one of 10 writers on the long list for the National Book Awards in nonfiction. Treuer's book, "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee," was published in January by Riverhead Books.

The long lists are being rolled out all week, one list daily, on the website of the New Yorker magazine.

The finalists will be announced Oct. 8 and the winners in November.

Already announced have been long lists for children's literature, poetry and books in translation. Books published by Minnesota publishers Coffee House Press and Graywolf Press are among the finalists. Fiction finalists will be announced tomorrow.

Here is the long list for nonfiction:

Hanif Abdurraqib, Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest (University of Texas Press) Sarah M. Broom, The Yellow House (Grove Press / Grove Atlantic) Tressie McMillan Cottom, Thick: And Other Essays (The New Press) Carolyn Forché, What You Have Heard is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance (Penguin Press / Penguin Random House) Greg Grandin, The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America (Metropolitan Books / Macmillan Publishers) Patrick Radden Keefe, Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland (Doubleday / Penguin Random House) Iliana Regan, Burn the Place: A Memoir (Agate Midway / Agate Publishing, Inc.) Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership (The University of North Carolina Press) David Treuer, The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present (Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House) Albert Woodfox with Leslie George, Solitary (Grove Press / Grove Atlantic)