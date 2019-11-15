U.S. Bank Stadium officials are going to take their time weighing options to reduce bird collisions at the stadium, which range from applying film on the stadium’s extensive glass surface to removing vegetation around the building.

Stadium and Minnesota Vikings’ officials received recommendations Friday at a meeting of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) from a three-year study on stadium bird fatalities.

MSFA Chairman Michael Vekich said officials need to take in the findings of the study and conduct their own reviews of the cost benefits of various mitigation options. Stadium operators will try to find the sweet spot where an acceptable cost and bird mortality rates meet.

The big question, Vekich said: “What’s the acceptable collision rate? I’ve not heard an answer to that.”

He added all agree that no matter what is done, birds will continue to die.

The MSFA, the public body that oversees the stadium, the Vikings and stadium operator ASM Global expect to take months before deciding on a solution. Vekich said he expects that a request for proposals will go out no sooner than summer 2020.

Many considerations must be weighed, including the efficacy, durability and longevity of products. Moreover, any testing likely can’t be done until late spring because the temperature must be above 45 degrees to apply screens to the glass.

At Friday’s regularly scheduled meeting, Audubon Minnesota executive director Rob Schultz presented a final report based on the two-year study of bird mortality at the glass-covered stadium. The Vikings and the MSFA split the $300,000 cost of the study.

The 27-page report was written for a general audience and is based on the peer-reviewed academic study published last week and led by Oklahoma State University associate professor Scott Loss, an internationally-recognized bird mortality expert.

Unlike the academic study, the final report recommends specific products that could be applied to the glass to ward off birds. It lists price ranges and discusses mitigation efforts relating to the stadium’s lighting and its surrounding vegetation.

The study confirmed that birds migrating at night often are confused by and fatally drawn to building lights. Birds also are confused by trees and shrubs reflected in the glass, causing them to believe they’re flying into friendly habitat.

Vekich said the MSFA will continue to work on adjusting the stadium’s lighting to make it safer for birds. Vegetation is another relatively easy fix; since the stadium opened in 2016, five trees have been removed because they didn’t take hold, and Vekich said they won’t be replaced until there’s a better understanding of how their reflections in the glass affect birds.

The tougher, more expensive question remains on what to do about the 200,000 square feet of glass on the 270-foot tall building. Options detailed in the report would cover anywhere from 12,000 to 93,000 square feet of the glass in three specific products applied externally. They range in price, depending on the amount of coverage, from nearly $40,000 to $570,000; those price estimates don’t include labor and installation costs.

The report notes that significant knowledge exists on how to treat glass to prevent collisions. Vertical and horizontal lines spaced two or fewer inches apart will “deter most collisions,” it says. The tight 2-by-2-inch pattern is needed to deter tiny fliers like the Ruby-throated hummingbird, the fourth most common casualty at the stadium.

Opaque or translucent markings should be at least a quarter-inch wide, provide a strong contrast with the glass and span its length. But patterns that cover as little as 5% of the glass also can be effective, “maximizing incoming light and minimizing obstructed views,” the report says.

Before the glass was installed at the stadium, the Vikings and former MSFA leaders rebuffed conservationists who wanted the glass inscribed with patterns to deter birds. Officials have said the indoor stadium was designed to be bright and airy and to give fans the sense of being outside. Its signature feature is the five giant all-glass doors that open onto the plaza, a part of the building found to be especially dangerous for birds.

The Oklahoma State-led study found that four downtown Minneapolis buildings accounted for 74% of bird collisions and 68% of fatalities among 21 buildings surveyed. The stadium ranked third among the top four buildings.

Using data collected during four spring and fall migratory seasons, the study found that an estimated 111 bird fatalities occurred annually at the stadium. Annual fatality estimates at all four buildings ranged from 79 to 216.

Though the numbers strike some as small, conservationists argue that there’s a multiplier effect as future generations of birds are lost with each death. They also say climate change is greatly stressing bird populations.

The final report ends with an upbeat conclusion, saying that cutting bird fatality numbers “should be achievable” by reducing reflective and see-through effects of glass, light emission at night and avoiding vegetation, or through the use glass treatments on problematic spans of glass.