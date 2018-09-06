Deconstructing the 2018 Vikings roster
By Andrew Krammer and Rahul Mukherjee • Star Tribune
How do you build a winning roster? Cull players from every conference, in every round and with wide-ranging pedigrees. The Vikings feature players with five stars and no stars. From the SEC to the Big Sky. From California to Canada. Take a deeper dive into the 53 players on the 2018 Vikings roster.
Filters
Draft Round
Conference
Stars
Home State
↑
To Top
To Top
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.