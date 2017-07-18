It’s over for the Minnesota Vikings and Mankato.

The NFL team announced Tuesday morning that the training camp starting next week will be the Vikings’ last at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Next summer, the team will hold the 13-day preseason camp at its new headquarters in Eagan. The team’s new home is under construction just south of Hwy. 494 in Eagan on the former Northwest Airlines headquarters site. The opening is expected in March 2018 — a month after U.S. Bank Stadium plays host to the Super Bowl.

The Vikings’ Eagan campus will have a stadium that can seat up to 10,000 people, so a move north for training camp was expected as soon as the team completed the deal to leave its cramped Winter Park facilities in Eden Prairie. The Vikings broke ground on the Eagan site last summer.

Until now, the team had been cagey about training camp plans. As recently as May, COO Kevin Warren said a move north was “possible” but that the team would “revisit” the terms of the Mankato arrangement in December 2017.

Training camp in Mankato has been a 52-year tradition. In a news release Tuesday, Warren said the team will celebrate that long-standing relationship this year. The team’s Mankato visits have had their ups and downs. In the good years, fans were excited to see new, marquee players. Other years, some players’ off-field arrests were bigger news. The saddest moment came on Aug. 1, 2001, when 27-year-old Korey Stringer died from complications of heat stroke after practice.

Moving to Eagan, however, will “give our players, coaches and staff the best opportunity to succeed, and we feel hosting training camp at our new home is the proper move for the organization and Vikings fans,” he said

The Vikings’ new corporate headquarters and training facility will occupy 40 acres of a nearly 200 acres parcel purchased by team owners Mark and Zygi Wilf. The Wilfs, New Jersey real estate developers, have plans for a sprawling mixed-use project including housing, office space, retail and restaurants.

As part of the move announcement, the Vikings said they will endow an annual need-based scholarship for a student from Blue Earth County.

The team will play host to a recognition ceremony on Aug. 5 before the annual night practice and a community “thank you” event Aug. 7.

Minnesota State Mankato President Richard Davenport said in a written statement that the Vikings have been annual visitors for more than a third of the school’s 150 years. “We have greatly appreciated our relationship with the Vikings through the years, and we will cherish the memories,” he said.

The team’s statement said future training camp practices at the new headquarters will continue to be open to the public.

