ORLANDO — Minnesota United FC has brought more veteran stability to one of the biggest question marks on the roster. The team on Tuesday announced the official signing of Swiss defender Jerome Thiesson.

The 29-year-old previously played for FC Luzern, a top-division club in Switzerland, since 2011. In his league career, he scored two goals in 222 games with 204 starts.

Thiesson will likely challenge for a starting role on the Loons’ backline as a right-back. North American Soccer League holdover Kevin Venegas and experienced Major League Soccer player Jermaine Taylor have both played right-back for United so far this preseason.

Thiesson has also played right midfielder, defensive midfielder and center-back, according to Stone Sports Management, which represents him. His contract runs through the 2018 season with a 2019 option, the agency said in a news release. He hopes to obtain his P1-visa ahead of the season opener March 3 at Portland Timbers.

The Loons will play last season’s MLS Cup runnerup Toronto FC in a preseason match at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sports Complex at OMNI Orlando.