Minnesota United announced Monday it has mutually agreed with right back Tyrone Mears to terminate his contract.

United picked the 35-year-old England native in the MLS re-entry draft ahead of this season. He played in 11 games with 10 starts and holds the distinction of scoring the only goal the Loons have managed when playing at rival Sporting Kansas City.

“We thank Tyrone for his service to the club and the community,” coach Adrian Heath said in a news release from the team. “We felt this was the right move for Tye at this time, to go back home and be closer to his family and play his football in the Championship in England. We wish him well.”

Mears has dealt with a calf injury this year that has kept him out of several games. But he most recently played Aug. 18. A team spokesman said Mears had a slight injury Wednesday when he wasn’t practicing with the team. Heath then said Thursday Mears would not play in this past Saturday’s game at Kansas City.