In the first game with an MLS team in Madison, Wis., Minnesota United prevailed in a 2-1 victory against Forward Madison on Tuesday.

The friendly was a chance for United players who needed minutes to get game action against the team’s USL affiliate.

Forward Mason Toye scored twice — once in the 23rd minute, then again in the 80th minute — with the latter breaking a 1-1 tie. It was a solid showing for the 20-year-old, who scored his first goal for the Loons in their U.S. Open Cup victory against the Houston Dynamo on June 18.

Toye has bounced between the Loons and Forward Madison throughout the season. He logged seven games for the Flamingos this year on loan, in an effort to keep his physique and game sharpness up to par.

Four of Minnesota United’s starting 11 on Tuesday have logged minutes for Forward Madison. Others besides Toye are goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and defenders Carter Manley and Wyatt Omsberg.

The Loons’ Eric Miller and Collin Martin both picked up assists on Toye’s two goals. Danny Tenorio scored unassisted for the Flamingos’ only goal.

“We really enjoyed the evening and our trip here,” Loons assistant coach Mark Watson said in a release. “You know us having an affiliation with the club, to come here and spend some time in the city and see the stadium and what they’ve got going on here is incredible.”