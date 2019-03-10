– D.C. United has not lost a Major League Soccer regular-season match since August, but hasn’t won an MLS regular-season away game since May.

Minnesota United might have shipped three goals past the San Jose Earthquakes, but it was their defense that stood out in a dominant 3-0 victory on Saturday night. The Loons kept a clean sheet for the first time in their last twenty-five MLS matches dating back to last May, courtesy of a cautious defensive gameplan. A strong showing from new center-back Ike Opara effectively shut down Chris Wondolowski, Major League Soccer’s second all-time leading goalscorer, while goals from Darwin Quintero and Miguel Ibarra secured United’s second road victory in a row.

After a promising 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in Minnesota’s season opener last weekend, coach Adrian Heath made no changes to the starting eleven, and will be pleased that the team continued to improve in a cohesive performance.

Minnesota had trouble building through the midfield given San Jose’s aggressive man-marking scheme, but found success with the early ball in behind. Romario Ibarra had a golden opportunity to put Minnesota in front from Romain Métanire’s incisive pass in the ninth minute, but the Ecuadorian striker couldn’t beat Quakes goalkeeper Daniel Vega under pressure.

In defense, Minnesota stymied San Jose’s buildup with a compact bank of four in the middle, featuring offseason additions Osvaldo Alonso and Jan Gregus. Even in its incipient stages, their midfield partnership has been remarkably solid, and the pair forced numerous turnovers that led to dangerous breakaways. In the twenty-seventh minute, Métanire picked up one such loose ball and played a quick through pass into Romario Ibarra, whose low effort was denied by Vega. Quintero was also blocked on the rebound.

Minnesota’s finishing failed them throughout the first half, as Francisco Calvo fired straight at Vega on another breakaway and Gregus shot wide shortly thereafter; indeed, they were almost made to rue these chances when Cristian Espinoza’s low cross deflected onto the post for San Jose.

Minnesota United's Michael Boxall (15) tried to tie up San Jose's Chris Wondolowski in front of the net during the first half of the Loons' 3-0 victory Saturday.

In the second period, however, it took the Loons just two minutes to convert when referee Marcos de Olvieira awarded them a penalty for handball after consulting VAR video replay. Not five minutes later, Miguel Ibarra curled into the top corner on a quick transition to add a second.

The remaining forty minutes were a test of Minnesota’s defensive resolve as San Jose began to push numbers forward in chase of an equalizer.

Espinoza forced a key save from Vito Mannone and Wondolowski came close in the dying moments, but Minnesota held on to the shutout and even notched a third from a late San Jose own-goal.