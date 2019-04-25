Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath promised change after Friday’s loss at Toronto and before L.A. Galaxy came to Allianz Field on Wednesday with a five-game winning streak.

And change did come, both in a starting-lineup makeover with suspended players Francisco Calvo and Jan Gregus out of action for starters.

Change also came in a reconfigured lineup beyond that and in a scoreless draw that earned United a point after it had allowed seven goals in its previous two games.

It did so against a Galaxy team that had tied crosstown rival LAFC with just seven goals allowed this season, fewest in MLS.

United controlled the game’s pace as it progressed and it had notable second-half chances when star Darwin Quintero’s close shots sailed over the goal and Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham deflected away Angelo Rodriguez’s shot from the six-yard box.

United played Galaxy to that draw on a night that attracted an announced crowd of 19,779 and started in warm almost-summer sunshine and included a second-half downpour.

Heath addressed his team Tuesday over what he sensed was inside and outside his team “despondency” over Friday’s lead lost in Toronto and promised changes, partly because there had to be with Calvo and Gregus out suspended.

He shook it up, returning center back Ike Opara back into the starting lineup after one game away because of a big gash over his eye sustained in the Allianz Field opener two games ago.

“We might make a couple changes,” he said Tuesday.

Yes, that wasn’t all.

– a player he brought with him to Minnesota after both were in Orlando together – for the first time since knee surgery early last season.

Heath did the same with young forward Abu Danladi, who provided a second-half pulse off the bench the last time these teams played in Los Angeles last month.

– Miguel and Romario – substitutes.

Miguel Ibarra, back after missing two weeks because of a hamstring injury, entered the game in the 61st minute for Molino.

Boxall allowed the ball to bounce in front of him, a decision that led to Toronto’s winning goal in a 4-3 victory on Friday.

When asked Tuesday if he’d seen a good response from his reserves looking for their big chance, Heath said, “Well, they have to be, don’t they? They’ve got big opportunity. Get yourself in the team, play well, make the coach make a decision for the following week.”

The two suspensions led to the other changes.

“You’re probably going to make a decision on one or two at other positions,” Heath said Tuesday. “At the end of the day, you have to change one or two things. We’ll give Ike every opportunity, Miggy (Miguel Ibarra) every opportunity. We’ve got Molino who is available now. We’ve got Abu who is ready for all 90. We have a few alternatives for the situation we’ve got.”

United forced more of the play as the first half progressed and had their chances, particularly a couple corner kicks that Opara nearly converted. But the best in a scoreless half was ibrahimovic’s header in the 23rd minute went just outside the far, right post.

United on Wednesday met a Galaxy team that hasn’t lost since before it beat United in L.A. March 16.

Galaxy has won five consecutively and with a victory tonight it’s have its longest regular-season winning streak since 1998.

L.A. has played five of its first seven games at home and its only loss in a 6-1 start is a 2-0 loss at FC Dallas in the season’s second week.

Ibrahimovic didn’t play in that 3-2 L.A. victory, but in the five games he has played this season he has seven goals and an assist.

At 37, he seemingly never ages.

“It’s just his sheer presence and his personality have been his greatest strengths and that doesn’t go,” Heath said. “He’s still 6-5 or whatever he is. We know if they get quality balls in the box, he’s a handful to deal with. We have to be ready for him. We have to be ready to stop the surges that go into him, get bodies around him when he does get it down because he’s so big. He’s one of the few guys who can actually control it on his chest in the box when there’s two and three bodies around him. We’ve spoken about that.”