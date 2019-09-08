Minnesota United supporters who sold out Allianz Field for a friendly came to cheer newcomer Thomas Chacon in his first start with his new team against Mexican first-division CF Pachuca on Saturday.

They just had to wait for their chance in a 2-2 draw before 19,498 fans.

They were ready to give Chacon the warmest of welcomes when he created a penalty kick opportunity that he himself took, but was stopped with his team trailing 2-1 in the 71st minute.

But patience pays and on Saturday it did, when Chacon battled a Pachuca player for the ball in the open field seven minutes later.

Both players tangled legs and went down and the ball bounded directly to young United striker Abu Danladi, who on a full run toward goal beat goalkeeper Alfonso Blanco low and to the right just after Blanco dove the other way to stop Chacon on the penalty kick.

– scored on a free-kick strike just before halftime and the visitors from Mexico’s Liga MX answered with two goals in succession early in the second half.

Chacon started Saturday’s game in a prominent attacking midfielder’s role just underneath striker Angelo Rodriguez both because of the game’s exhibition nature and because six United players are away playing for their national teams.

That list includes starters Jan Gregus (Slovakia), Kevin Molino (Trinidad and Tobago) and Robin Lod (Finland) and young prospects Mason Toye and Hassani Dotson, both of whom have been called to the U.S. Under 23 team training in California on the road to Olympic qualifying.

Midfielder Rasmus Schuller is with Lod playing for Finland as well.

Saturday’s game was the third and final international “friendly” United has played this season at Allianz Field, all intended to spread the team’s “brand” around the world and to give its players that haven’t seen much action recently some needed game minutes.

It followed a May game against German Bundesliga’s Hertha Berlin and a July game English Premier League’s Aston Villa. Hertha visited at the end of its season and Villa arrived as it started training for its coming season.

This time, United welcomed the team from Mexican first-division Liga MX that is eight games into its season back home. United loaned midfielder Romario Ibarra to Pachuca earlier this season with an option for Pachuca to obtain his rights, but he’s away playing for his Ecuadorian national team and didn’t accompany his team back to play his former teammates.

Chacon and Moimbe-Tahrat had gathered together over corner and free kicks throughout the first half, with Chacon stepping forth and booting all of them until the 44th minute.

That’s when Moimbe-Tahrat deferred no longer.

This time, he was the one to take the kick and this time, his left-footed strike from the left side well outside the 18-yard penalty box bent right. It eluded Pachuca goalkeeper Alfonso Blanco’s reaching hands and went just inside the short-side left post.

It’s a United tradition that it’s fans echo back the name of the playing after every scored goal. But when the Allianz Field public-address announcer shouted out Moimbe-Tahrat’s name, the home crowd apparently got lost somewhere in the middle of Moimbe-Tahrat’s hyphenated last night and greeted the go-ahead goal mostly with silence.