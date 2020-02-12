Minnesota United continued to refine its roster Tuesday by bringing in veteran Uruguayan center back Jose Aja, according to a source with knowledge of the move, and also traded for Canadian midfielder/defender Raheem Edwards.

Aja, 26, has played 42 games for MLS teams Vancouver and Orlando over three seasons and also has played professional in his home country and in Chile.

At 6-4, Aja provides United more size and experience at a backline position where the Loons have veteran starters Ike Opara, the MLS 2019 Defender of the Year, Michael Boxall and reserve Brent Kallman.

Aja also gives United young designated player Thomas Chacon, 19, a fellow countryman to help him acclimate to MLS and Minnesota after he was signed last August.

Edwards was acquired from Chicago for center-back defender Wyatt Omsberg.

Edwards, 24, played just four games last season because of a knee injury. He came up through Toronto’s academy season and played there and in Montreal before playing the last two seasons in Chicago.

Like previously acquired Jacori Hayes and Marlon Hairston, Edwards is both young and experienced, with five MLS seasons behind him. He has started 31 of his 53 career MLS games.

United technical director Mark Watson also Tuesday was back in Argentina trying to get a deal to bring Boca Juniors attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso over the finish line.

The negotiations could reach a tipping point this week in which United either adds a dynamic player for one of South America’s top teams at a dynamic position previously played by Darwin Quintero, shelves the discussions until the summer transfer period or end the talks altogether.



St. Clair loaned

United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair – the 2019 SuperDraft’s seventh player selected overall – has been loaned to San Antonio FC in the USL Championship league so he can get game experience he won’t get now with a Loons team that already has starter Tyler Miller and backup Gregory Ranjitsingh as well as 16-year-old homegrown prospect Fred Emmings.



JERRY ZGODA