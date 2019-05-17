Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is naming members of the family behind opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma in the state’s ongoing lawsuit over marketing tactics that allegedly contributed to a wave of addictions and overdose deaths across the U.S.

The move, announced in a Friday, follows lawsuits in other states against the prominent Sackler family, whose members are known nationally for their philanthropic giving and as the makers of the widely prescribed medication OxyContin.

“Their misconduct led directly to damage and death in every community in Minnesota,” Ellison said. “They knew what they were doing, and they did it anyway. Today, we’re holding them personally accountable for the harm they and their greed have done to the people of our state.”

An attorney representing Purdue Pharma in Minnesota was not immediately available for comment.

The state originally filed suit last year against Purdue Pharma, the Sackler-founded company that created OxyContin. The litigation was modeled after successful efforts to sue tobacco companies, with the aim of using a judgment to fund addiction treatment.

The lawsuit is being watched closely by Minnesota lawmakers considering new fees on drugmakers and distributors to fund a $20 million-a-year state opioid addiction and prevention initiative.

A bill that cleared the GOP-led Senate this year would lower the fees on companies after five years or if Minnesota wins a settlement of $150 million or more. A DFL-backed measure passed in the House would not tie the fees to opioid litigation. Instead, the House bill would lower fees after 10 years, or after the state’s fund hits $700 million.

DFL and Republican lawmakers remain at loggerheads over the fees, a standoff that has threatened to derail bipartisan opioid legislation in the closing days of the regular session, which is scheduled to end Monday.

Ellison said Friday that he is seeking to add eight members of the Sackler family as individual defendants after finding that each played a role in allegedly deceptive marketing tactics “at a granular level.”

According to Ellison, Sackler family members attended sales meetings and directed compensation of Purdue’s sales force in ways that encouraged inappropriate opioid prescriptions. He added that the family knew of the addictive power of opioids as early as 1999 but dismissed and withheld such information for years.

The nationwide litigation underscores the extent of Purdue’s marketing reach: Ellison said Purdue sales representatives visited Minnesota prescribers more than 110,000 times between 2006 and 2017.