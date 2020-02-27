The semifinalists for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year award were announced Tuesday.

A selection committee chose 36 candidates from a pool of 135. The panel will select 10 finalists after reviewing the candidates’ portfolios again, as well as video submissions in late March.

Five semifinalists are from St. Paul Public Schools, and another is from Minneapolis Public Schools.

Jessica Davis — who won the award last year — will announce this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year on May 3 at a banquet at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

The award is given by Education Minnesota, the statewide educators union. This year marks the 56th anniversary of the award. The winner will become a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.

Katrina Pross (katrina.pross@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.