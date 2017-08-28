A high-stakes legal battle between Gov. Mark Dayton and the state Legislature is now in the hands of the state’s top court, where justices are weighing a decision that both sides say could leave the other with an unprecedented amount of power.

The Minnesota Supreme Court heard arguments Monday morning from attorneys representing the DFL governor and Republican legislative leaders who filed suit this spring after Dayton vetoed funding for the state House and Senate. It’s the last stop in a contentious debate that began during this year’s budget-setting process and resulted in a lower-court judge ruling that Dayton’s veto was not constitutional. The governor appealed that ruling, and the Supreme Court agreed to consider the case.

It’s not clear when the Supreme Court will issue a ruling — or how the six justices who sat in on Monday’s hearing might rule. Each of the justices peppered the attorneys with questions during the hearing, poking holes in both sides’ arguments and leaving the attorneys with little time for making speeches.

Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea had a particularly strong line of questions for Dayton’s attorney, retired Minnesota Supreme Court justice Sam Hanson, who argued that Dayton’s line-item veto of legislative funding was well within his rights. While the Legislature has argued that the governor violated the constitutional separation of branches of government by cutting of legislative funding, Hanson said the Legislature had a remedy: asking the courts for help until the two sides could come to a resolution.

As Hanson began explaining the circumstances that prompted Dayton’s veto, Gildea cut him off.

“Can we just get to it?” she asked. “If it’s constitutional for the governor away from the Legislature, why is it constitutional for the judiciary to give the money back?”

Gov. Mark Dayton, left, attends the Minnesota Supreme Court oral arguments.

Others on the court, including Justice Natalie Hudson, had equally sharp questions for the Legislature’s attorney, Doug Kelley, a former federal prosecutor. Hudson took issue with Kelley’s insistence that the governor’s veto amounted to the legislative branch being “abolished.”

“Aren’t you engaging in a little big of hyperbole?” she asked. “The Legislature is not abolished.”

Kelley told Hudson he was quoting from the ruling of the lower-court judge, Ramsey County Chief Judge John H. Guthmann.

“Well, we’re here now,” the justice replied.

Hanson argued that Dayton was left with few choices after a budget-setting process that took an unexpected twist as the legislative session concluded. Republican lawmakers inserted a provision in $650 million tax-cut package that would defund the state’s Revenue Department if Dayton didn’t sign the bill. Instead of vetoing that bill, Dayton stripped legislative funding in an attempt to get GOP leaders back to the negotiating table on a handful of issues, including the tax bill, teacher licensing standards and driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.

After the hearing, Dayton appeared before reporters, but answered only one question. He asserted, again, that his action was within his rights.

“This case comes down, clear and simple to the language of the Constitution,” he said, “which gives me line-item veto authority.”

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa and House Majority Leader Joyce Peppin, R-Rogers, spoke on behalf of the Legislature. Both said Dayton overstepped his bounds.

“If (the court) rules in the governor’s favor he has more power than ever before,” Gazelka said.

Gildea said the court will issue a decision on the matter “in due course.”