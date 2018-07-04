Residents in southern Minnesota were forced to trade parades for washed-out streets and sparklers for sandbags Wednesday, with floodwaters threatening businesses and homes and casting a stormy pall over storied July 4th traditions.

Roiling waters and torrential rains spurred Murray County to request state assistance Tuesday after up to 8 to 10 inches of rainfall fell in southern Minnesota Tuesday — double the amount of rain that typically falls the whole month of July.

“They don’t need any more rain in southern Minnesota,” said Michelle Margraf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. “Any [more] rain is not good there.”

And more rain is in the forecast for the southern part of the state. About a half-inch to an inch of rain fell Wednesday morning from Slayton to Tracy and forecasters are expecting more scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon that could inundate already swollen rivers and lakes.

On Tuesday, the Redwood River rose 6 feet while the Cottonwood River, which flows into the Minnesota River in New Ulm, is expected to reach major flood stage by Friday.

Murray County asked the state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management for help closing Hwy. 59 and traffic control. Road closures continued across southwestern Minnesota.

Umbrellas whip in the wind as people run towards Fort Snelling to take shelter before the Fourth of July parade.

Once the water recedes, public safety department spokesman Bruce Gordon said Wednesday, the state will assist communities with assessing the damage costs.

Volunteers near Slayton spent the morning of the nation’s birthday scooping sand and sending the stuffed bags in truckloads to residents and businesses on Lake Shetek.

In nearby Lyon County, Tuesday’s storms left some homeowners displaced after 75 to 100 basements filled with water or raw sewage, said Tracy Police Chief Jason Lichty. The water knocked down a basement wall in one home and forced others to shut off their utilities. About five families had to flee their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.

“I’ve worked in Tracy for 20 years,” Lichty said. “This is the most rain I’ve ever seen in one event.”

But even as more rain fell Wednesday, law enforcement officials said the worst seemed to be over, with water receding in many places and cleanup beginning.

In the Twin Cities, high winds were reported throughout the metro, with gusts up to 43 miles per hour at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. But no reports of wind damage were reported to the National Weather Service. The Twin Cities received about a tenth of an inch of rainfall Tuesday and about half an inch of rain Wednesday morning.

“A lot of people have outdoor plans today,” Margraf said. “It’s tough because people have holiday plans.”

She said that it’s still difficult to forecast how much or if rain could hit the Twin Cities on Wednesday evening and cancel more fireworks events.

As dark skies continued to brood over the metro area and beyond Wednesday morning, event organizers were either scrapping Fourth of July plans or getting creative with alternatives.

Stormy weather pushed Eagan to scrap its parade Wednesday morning, but organizers said in a Facebook post that the rest of the day’s events would continue as planned.

In northern Minnesota, Duluth postponed its entire July 4th fireworks and city celebrations for Thursday. But elsewhere, parades in cities such as Edina and St. Anthony Park went on as scheduled Wednesday.

Wednesday brought a mix of difficult weather. Besides the rain, the National Weather Service also issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday for much of the region, with the heat index expected to hit 100 degrees.

Meanwhile, nearly 3 hours from the metro, residents in Marshall rallied themselves to celebrate Independence Day, despite the ugly weather.

Though the city park that hosts the annual festival and fireworks was flooded Tuesday morning, the city announced on Facebook that much of revelry would go on, including a concert at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Twitter: @hannah_cov

Twitter: @kellystrib