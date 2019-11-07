The state volleyball quarterfinals are today at the Xcel Energy Center and two big-school quarterfinal games kick off a weekend of high school football playoffs.
Click here for links to watch to watch the games from PrepSpotlight TV.
Here's the volleyball schedule
Class 3A:
9 a.m.: Eagan vs. St. Louis Park and Minnetonka vs. Moorhead
11 a.m.: Lakeville North vs. North St. Paul and Wayzata vs. Elk River
Class 2A:
5 p.m.: Stewartville vs. Annandale and Watertown-Mayer vs. Concordia Academy
7 p.m.: North Branch vs. Pequot Lakes and Belle Plaine vs. Marshall
Class 1A:
1 p.m.: Minneota vs. Greenway of Coleraine and Mounds Park Academy vs. Fosston
3 p.m.: Medford vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Henning
Class 6A football playoffs:
Click here for links to the games
7 p.m.: Rosemount vs. Champlin Park
7 p.m: Lakeville North vs. Shakopee
For score updates, game reports and more on the tournaments, go to our high school volleyball hub and football hub.