The state volleyball quarterfinals are today at the Xcel Energy Center and two big-school quarterfinal games kick off a weekend of high school football playoffs.

Click here for links to watch to watch the games from PrepSpotlight TV.

Here's the volleyball schedule

Class 3A:

9 a.m.: Eagan vs. St. Louis Park and Minnetonka vs. Moorhead

11 a.m.: Lakeville North vs. North St. Paul and Wayzata vs. Elk River

Coach Nick Rusin talked to the Coon Rapids High School football team after practice on Monday. The Cardinals play Saturday in the state tournament for
Back at state after 36 years, once-struggling Coon Rapids shows it has a move or two

Class 2A:

5 p.m.: Stewartville vs. Annandale and Watertown-Mayer vs. Concordia Academy

7 p.m.: North Branch vs. Pequot Lakes and Belle Plaine vs. Marshall

Class 1A: 

1 p.m.: Minneota vs. Greenway of Coleraine and Mounds Park Academy vs. Fosston

3 p.m.: Medford vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Henning

Class 6A football playoffs:

Click here for links to the games

7 p.m.: Rosemount vs. Champlin Park

7 p.m: Lakeville North vs. Shakopee

For score updates, game reports and more on the tournaments, go to our high school volleyball hub and football hub.

 

 