Derek Onserio's high school, Providence Academy, dissuades students from applying to all eight Ivy League universities but Onserio did anyway. And he got into all of them: Yale, Columbia, Harvard, Brown, Princeton, Cornell, University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth.

March 30 was the big day. He didn't want to ruin his plans that night with bad news, so he waited until 10:30 p.m. to check his computer. The 17-year-old opened up the internet tabs on his computer, and, one-by-one, he found out he was accepted into all eight schools.

"I could barely believe it," he said. "Was it a mistake?"

He decided to put his high school acting skills to work and tell his father, Joshua Onserio Isaboke, that he didn't get into any of the schools he applied to. But Onserio couldn't contain his excitement and quickly told his dad the truth.

His father asked to see the computer.

"I didn't believe it," said Joshua Onserio Isaboke. "I took a moment to thank God."

Providence Academy, a private Catholic school in Plymouth, recommends that students only apply to a handful of schools that offer the curriculum that best fits the student's interests.

"We want to work with each student to find out what colleges might be the best and quite frankly the eight Ivy Leagues offer a lot of different things," said Headmaster Todd Flanders. Still, he added, the school was proud of Derek. "It is a great achievement. ... He's a standout kid. He's an ace in academics"

Onserio has many interests and each Ivy League had something different to offer him, said Onserio.

"I like them for various reasons," he said.

Onserio is a triple-threat in singing, acting and dancing. He's been in every school production since freshman year. He played Jack Worthing in the "Importance of Being Earnest" and Walter Lee Younger in the school's production of "A Raisin in the Sun."

"My life revolves around theater season," he said.

Outside of theater, he sings in the chamber choir, school a cappella group and his friend's show choir.

He also plays on the tennis team, and competes in speech, debate, quiz bowl and math league. He is also a part of the school's Lincoln Society, where students learn and discuss the 16th president's speeches. He also volunteers at the Maple Grove Hospital and his church, Minnetonka Seventh-day Adventist Church.

When he had a few moments to spare, Onserio was usually found in his school's college counselor's office, revising his admission's essay about failure. It's a topic that no one at his school associates with him.

This week, Onserio is trying to whittle down his list of schools. He's visiting the University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth. Onserio's older sisters both attend Ivy League schools. His eldest sister, Rachael, is at Dartmouth and Meghan is studying at Harvard.

"They both, of course, want me to go to their schools because they think their schools are the best," Onserio said.

Megan Onserio received five acceptances from Ivy League universities in 2015. His youngest sister, Kylie, also attends Providence Academy. Isaboke and his wife, Euniah Onserio, came to Minnesota more than 20 years ago and the two have instilled in their son, the importance of education.

Onserio said one day he would like to start a nonprofit to help at-risk children.

"Education is the way out," he said.

Onserio has been containing his excitement over his acceptances. He said he doesn't want to broadcast it on social media because some of his peers didn't get into their dream schools.

"That could have been me," he said.