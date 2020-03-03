The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office was investigating reports Tuesday that its official website was redirecting voters looking for their polling places to the web page of BoldProgressives.org, a progressive organization that has backed Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

A spokeswoman for the office said the office was having some capacity issues on its server leading to redirects to external sites, but that she was unaware of the link to the BoldProgressives PAC.

The issue raised immediate alarms with some lawmakers.

State Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, the top Republican on the House Subcommittee on Elections, issued a statement criticizing the Secretary of State Steve Simon, who is charged with protecting election integrity and security.

“Redirecting Minnesota voters to a partisan organization that endorses candidates and collects voter information shows an astonishing lack of judgment by the Secretary of State’s office,” Nash said. “While I appreciate the preparations Secretary Simon has made to ensure voters can find their polling place in the event the state website is overloaded, this organization is an inappropriate source for our elections office to be utilizing. Secretary Simon should immediately stop redirecting voters to that website, and investigate how this site was selected.”

Maria Langholz of BoldProgressives said she was not aware of the redirected inquiries to her group’s web page, which encourages people to vote for “bold progressives.” She said the group has not partnership with the Secretary of State’s office.

“I have no idea how they chose us,” Langholz said. “It’s a question for them, not us.”

Some voters also were being directed to the Voting Information Project, a partnership of Democracy Works and the states to provide official information to voters about where to vote and what’s on their ballots.

Polls opened across Minnesota at 7 a.m. in the first presidential primary election in nearly three decades. Even before Election Day, some 94,287 people had requested early ballots, the vast majority of them for the competitive Democratic election. The GOP ballot lists only the name of President Donald Trump.

