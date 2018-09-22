Former Gophers Tori Dixon of Burnsville, Lauren Gibbemeyer of St. Paul and Sarah Wilhite Parsons of Eden Prairie were named Friday to the U.S. women's volleyball team that will play in the FIVB world championships Sept. 29-Oct. 20 in Japan.

The three are among 14 players chosen to defend the title the Americans won in 2014. Dixon, who will make her second appearance at the world championships, was named the best blocker of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League earlier this year. Wilhite Parsons was part of the team that won the gold medal at the Pan American Cup in July, and Gibbemeyer teamed with Dixon to help the U.S. win the Volleyball Nations League.

The U.S. enters the tournament with a No. 2 world ranking.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Two U golfers hot

Freshman Lincoln Johnson of Chaska and sophomore Angus Flanagan of Working, England, shot opening rounds of 65 and 66, respectively, to pace the Gophers men's golf team on the opening day of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The team is tied for fifth place at 7 under par, while LSU leads the team field at 17 under.

Johnson is tied for third place with eight others — three behind the leader. Flanagan is tied for 12th.

Etc.

•The No. 24 Gophers women's cross-country team placed fourth at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown 5K race in Jamaica Plain, Mass. Bethany Hasz placed second in 17:17 and her sister, Megan Hasz, fifth.

•The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) will play Maryland (10-3, 1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.

•Players on the Gophers women's tennis team went 15-2 on the second day if the Gopher Invitational, including 7-1 in doubles matches.