The ninth-ranked Gophers closed out the Big Ten portion of their regular-season wrestling schedule with a 34-3 victory over Indiana on Sunday at Maturi Pavilion.

Freshman heavyweight Gable Steveson highlighted the victory for the Gophers (14-3, 7-2 Big Ten) with a 20-5 technical fall over Fletcher Miller. Steveson, ranked No. 1 in the country, improved to 27-0.

Carson Brolsma won by technical fall at 165 pounds and No. 6 Sean Russell (125), No. 8 Ethan Lizak (133) and No. 19 Tommy Thorn (149) each won major decisions for the Gophers.

The Gophers close out the regular season on Thursday against Rider University. They will play host to the Big Ten Championships on March 9-10 at Williams Arena.

Gophers win Florida softball finale over Cal

Amber Fiser and Rachel Lowary combined on a one-hit shutout for the Gophers softball team in a 4-0 victory over California on Sunday in the finale at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida.

A single by California’s Lindsay Rood to lead off the game was the only hit for the Golden Bears (5-5). After that, Fiser retired 17 consecutive hitters. She walked one and struck out five in six innings.

Lowary walked one and struck out two in the seventh to close out the victory for the Gophers (4-3).

Hope Brandner’s two-run homer in the bottom of the first staked the Gophers to a 2-0 lead. Anne Miller’s pinch homer in the fifth made it 3-0.

U falls to NCAA champs

Defending College World Series champion Oregon State defeated the Gophers baseball team 13-1 on Sunday in Surprise, Ariz.

The Beavers (3-0), who had 16 hits, led 2-1 after three innings before breaking the game open with five runs in the fourth inning.

Oregon State eliminated the Gophers from last year’s NCAA tournament by sweeping the best-of-three Super Regional.

Max Meyer had two hits and Eli Wilson doubled in a run in the first inning for the Gophers (1-2), who play Gonzaga on Monday in Surprise. The Gophers opened their season on Friday with an 8-5 victory over Gonzaga.

Diggins takes her first victory of season

Jessie Diggins of Afton earned her first World Cup victory of the season, winning a freestyle sprint Saturday in Cogne, Italy.

The Olympic gold medalist finished the 1.6-kilometer race in 3 minutes, 32.73 seconds, .11 of a second ahead of Germany’s Sandra Ringwald. Diggins will compete next at the cross-country skiing world championships, which begin Wednesday in Seefeld, Austria.

Women’s curling nationals settled

Team Jamie Sinclair defeated Team Nina Roth 6-4 in the women’s title match Saturday at the USA Curling national championships in Kalamazoo, Mich. Sinclair’s team, which includes Sarah and Taylor Anderson of Minneapolis and Monica Walker of St. Paul, will represent the U.S. at the women’s world championships March 16-24 in Silkeborg, Denmark.

Etc.

• The Gophers men’s tennis team improved to 9-1 on the season with a 6-1 victory over Western Michigan at the Baseline Tennis Center.

• The Gophers women’s tennis team lost to host Memphis 6-1. Bita Mancera’s 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles was the lone point for the ninth-ranked Gophers.