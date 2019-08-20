Former Winona State men’s basketball coach Mike Leaf died Monday. Leaf, 58, won a school-record 382 games and led the Warriors to two NCAA Division II national championships as head coach.

After 28 years with the program and 17 as head coach, he abruptly resigned in June of 2015 after being accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a player, according to the Winona Daily News.

Winona State advanced to the NCAA tournament for seven consecutive seasons under Leaf from 2005-11. The Warriors made it to the Elite Eight in 2013 before losing to West Liberty and went back to the tourney in 2014.

They won titles in 2006 and 2008 and finished second in 2007, going 105-6 over that three-year span.

The Warriors went 14-13 in his final season as head coach.

Leaf’s funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona, with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Klasse leads by five

Three-time-defending champion Leigh Klasse of University Golf Club bogeyed the final two holes, but her 3-over-par 75 was good enough for the first-day lead at the MGA Women’s Senior Amateur championship at Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls. Klasse has a five-stroke lead over Alison Hurley entering Tuesday’s final 18 holes.

“Too many three-putts today,” Klasse said. “I hit 14 greens, but I had three three-putts. I got in trouble off the tee on No. 5, so that was an easy double. I felt like I hit the ball really nice and hit my irons pretty well and was good off the tee except for one hole.”

Betsy Aldrich, the two-time defending champion at the MGA Women’s Senior Amateur Match Play, was in third place, six shots back.

• Robert Newbold and Tom Whaley teamed for a 5-under 67 and took the first day lead the MGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Madden’s on Gull Lake. They lead John Spreiter and Steve Whittaker by a stroke. Three other duos are two shots back.

Whalen leads Gophers’ contingent at Aurora Games

Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen, assistant coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis and former Gopher Kenisha Bell will participate in the inaugural Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y.

Whalen will be the head coach of the Americas Team, while Thibault-DuDonis will be her assistant and Bell will be on the roster. The Americas Team will take on the World Team at 6 p.m. Thursday at Albany’s Times Union Center.

The Aurora Games is a multisport, multinational event with the goal of showcasing the best in women’s sports, entertainment and culture.

Gophers, Mankato to play in Women’s Face-off Classic

The Gophers and Minnesota State Mankato women’s hockey teams will meet Dec. 7 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic at the Dakotah Ice Center in Prior Lake.

In addition to the college game, there will be a girl’s high school game between Prior Lake and Rosemount and a girl’s 12UA & 12UB tournament. Game proceeds will go to Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties plus Greater Mankato Area United Way.