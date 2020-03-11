A fourth presumptive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed through state testing in a resident of Olmsted County, a county public health official said Wednesday morning.

State health officials were expected to release more details on the case later in the day.

Minnesota’s first three cases of COVID-19, an illness caused by exposure to a novel coronavirus, all involved people who were infected while traveling or out of the state. A Ramsey County resident older than 65 is recovering, as is a Carver County resident in the 50 to 59 age range. An Anoka County resident in the 30 to 39 age range has been hospitalized in critical condition.

State and county investigators are conducting contact investigations to determine if people had been in close contact with these positive cases, and whether they need to be quarantined for 14 days to determine if they have been infected as well. The coronavirus that caused COVID-19 emerged in December in China and spread globally. While 80% of COVID-19 cases result in only mild symptoms, health officials are concerned because nobody has immunity to the virus and no vaccine exists.