There is grim news from Minnesota roads. As of Monday, more than 300 people have died in traffic crashes, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said.

The 302 deaths were 17 more than the 285 reported at this time last year, when the state did not see its 300th death until Oct. 31.

The most recent fatality came Friday night when Francis Pittman, 66, of Big Lake was hit and killed while crossing Hwy. 10 in Becker.

Pittman was the 29th pedestrian to die in a crash in 2018. The year’s fatalities include 195 people in motor vehicles, 58 motorcyclists, six bicyclists and 14 classified as “other,” meaning they were on farm machinery, all-terrain vehicles or undetermined modes of transportation, DPS officials said.

Drunken driving was a factor in 93 fatal wrecks, making it the leading cause of death so far this year. That was followed by 80 deaths attributed to speed, 65 to drivers who did not wear seat belts and 20 caused by distracted driving.

Preliminary data show that 145 people died in single-vehicle crashes while 157 died in crashes involving multiple vehicles. Men comprise 72 percent of those who died, DPS said.

July and September have been the deadliest months with 41 fatalities each. October so far has been the fifth deadliest with 33 fatalities. March had the fewest deaths with 18.

Last year, 358 people died in Minnesota traffic crashes, the fewest since 2011.