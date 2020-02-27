Minnesota lawmakers can anticipate an extra $1.5 billion in state coffers as they adjust spending plans for the next year, according to a new revenue estimate released Thursday.

The updated budget forecast will energize debates at the State Capitol over spending, tax cuts and borrowing for public construction projects. Gov. Tim Walz and legislators on both sides of the aisle already have signaled competing priorities for a budget surplus. The new revenue projection could change the contours of the debate, coming in slightly up from the more than $1.3 billion surplus estimated in November.

“As in November, the economic outlook is stable but a slowdown remains in the forecast,” Minnesota Management and Budget said in their announcement of the new numbers, noting that budget challenges remain.

A small increase in forecasted revenue and a similar spending reduction caused the projected to grow by $181 million, the agency stated.

The latest data might not fully account for the financial impact of the coronavirus. State officials developed the new forecast based on a report released three weeks ago by the consulting firm IHS Markit. Since then, the virus has spread further across the globe, and state lawmakers are considering new spending to combat it. Walz and federal officials have said it’s inevitable that it will spread within the U.S.

Even before the coronavirus concerns, Walz had urged lawmakers to park some of the money in reserve in case of an economic slowdown.

“The indicators of a slowing economy were there before coronavirus. I think the prudent fiscal sense that we should make is not going to be that greatly impacted. It just might be a little more of a wake-up call for folks,” Walz said Wednesday. “I’ve been preaching the doctrine of a conservative rainy day fund.”

Walz, a Democrat, has said his top priority is ensuring that a rainy-day fund is flush in preparation for a potential economic downturn. Walz and the Legislature agreed to withdraw $491 million from Minnesota budget reserves at the end of last year’s legislative session as they worked to reach a deal on the state’s two-year budget.

The governor has since said he would like to devote $491 million of the surplus dollars to replenishing the reserves. Beyond that, Walz said he will prioritize spending on education and helping students afford school lunches, along with putting $30 million toward the state’s depleted fund to help communities harmed by disasters, such as floods and tornadoes.

Senate Republicans have proposed a tax-cut package of more than $1 billion. Pieces of their plan include eliminating the tax on Social Security income and reducing the lowest income tax rate.

House Democrats, meanwhile, want to use $500 million of the surplus to support young learners. They would like to expand early learning scholarships and the state’s child care assistance program.

State officials will share the full details of the economic and budget forecast at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, then Walz and lawmakers will respond.

This is a developing story. Please check back at startribune.com for more updates.