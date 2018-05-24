Roderick Cox made a splash with his January 2017 subscription concert debut with Minnesota Orchestra. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune)

Minnesota Orchestra's Roderick Cox just won the country's most prestigious award for young conductors.

The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award is aimed at assisting outstanding young U.S. conductors in furthering their careers. The Minnesota Orchestra associate conductor will receive $30,000 toward training and career advancement, plus professional introductions to both the Chicago Symphony and the Chicago Lyric Opera.

Cox shared the news Wednesday via Instagram, adding the hashtags #blessed, #inspired and #motivated.

A native of Macon, Georgia, Cox arrived at the Minnesota Orchestra in 2015 as the ensemble’s assistant conductor. He was promoted to associate conductor one year later, making an acclaimed debut in the orchestra’s subscription concert series in January 2017. A video from that concert went viral, with Cox conducting Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. It racked up more views than any other in the Minnesota Orchestra’s online history.

Cox will leave his Minnesota Orchestra post this summer, following the group's South Africa tour. He will conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra in November and make his debut with Houston Grand Opera in January. Along with the Solti award, these engagements will undoubtedly raise Cox’s profile even further.

The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award was founded in 2000 in memory of the internationally acclaimed Hungarian-born conductor, who spent 22 years as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.