This is the Star Tribune’s 24th annual list of the largest nonprofit organizations. The list has long been dominated by the state’s large nonprofit health care sector. Forty-six of the 100 organizations on the list are in health care, and they account for 90% of the overall revenue on the list. The largest health care systems are facing increasing pressure to move some services out of hospitals to an outpatient basis or standalone surgery centers. Read more in an article by Chris Snowbeck. Education nonprofits, with 28 spots, social service nonprofits with 16 and influential arts and conservation organizations help make up the balance of the list. There has been a turnover of nonprofit leadership at large and small nonprofits with more than 15 leadership changes among those in the top 100 that have taken place or been announced.