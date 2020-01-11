StarTribune

This is the Star Tribune's 24th annual list of the largest nonprofit organizations. The list has long been dominated by the state's large nonprofit health care sector. Forty-six of the 100 organizations on the list are in health care, and they account for 90% of the overall revenue on the list. The largest health care systems are facing increasing pressure to move some services out of hospitals to an outpatient basis or standalone surgery centers. Read more in an article by Chris Snowbeck. Education nonprofits, with 28 spots, social service nonprofits with 16 and influential arts and conservation organizations help make up the balance of the list. There has been a turnover of nonprofit leadership at large and small nonprofits with more than 15 leadership changes among those in the top 100 that have taken place or been announced.

Mayo Clinic

A medical education and research center and integrated health care system

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 1 Rochester mayo.edu

Financial: On Jan. 1, 2019 Gianrico Farrugia succeeded Noseworthy as president and CEO
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$12.6B in revenue
5% change from 2018
$11.9B in expenses
$706M in excess
John Noseworthy
Former president & CEO
$3.5M in compensation
9% change from 2018
0.03% of expenses

HealthPartners Inc.

HealthPartners is the largest consumer-governed, nonprofit health care organization in the nation with a mission to improve health and well being in partnership with members, patients and the community.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 3 Minneapolis healthpartners.com

Financial: HealthPartners consolidated results include Hutchinson Health entered into an official partnership with Heathpartners in April 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$7.1B in revenue
6% change from 2018
$6.9B in expenses
$146.5M in excess
Andrea Walsh
President & CEO
$2M in compensation
52% change from 2018
0.03% of expenses

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Chartered in 1933, BCBSM is Minnesota's first and largest health plan. Approximately 2.9 million members are enrolled in Blue Cross branded health plans or plans administered by affiliated companies.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 2 Eagan bluecrossmn.com

Financial: Blue Cross's financials are from their regulated businesses. Aware Inc. is BCBSM's parent company and their audited financials, $13.1 billion in revenue and $12 billion in expenses, include fully insured premium, premium equivalent from self-insured groups, and investment income. Samitt was named CEO in July 2018, compensation is for a partial year.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$6.8B in revenue
1% change from 2018
$5.7B in expenses
NA in excess
Craig Samitt
President & CEO
$1.2M in compensation
0.02% of expenses

Fairview Health Services

Nonprofit health system driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 4 Minneapolis fairview.org

Financial: Fairview's operating income was $96.7 million, excess of revenue over expenses includes $85.6 million in nonoperating (losses)
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$5.7B in revenue
1% change from 2018
$5.6B in expenses
$11.1M in excess
James Hereford
President & CEO
$1.9M in compensation
36% change from 2018
0.03% of expenses

Allina Health System

An integrated hospital, clinic and specialty health care organization doing business as Allina Health.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 5 Minneapolis alllinahealth.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$4.6B in revenue
7% change from 2018
$4.4B in expenses
$167.9M in excess
Penny Wheeler, M.D.
CEO
$2.5M in compensation
0.06% of expenses

Medica

Medica is a nonprofit health plan headquartered in Minnesota. It provides health care coverage in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 6 Minnetonka medica.com

Financial: Does not include premium equivalent revenue. Premium equivalent revenue reflects the revenue that would be collected from self-insured customers if Medica assumed the risk.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$4.5B in revenue
17% change from 2018
$4.1B in expenses
$395.5M in excess
John Naylor
President & CEO
$1.8M in compensation
25% change from 2018
0.04% of expenses

UCare

UCare offers Medicare, Medicaid and individual and family health plans to more than 430,000 members.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 7 Minneapolis ucare.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$3.4B in revenue
25% change from 2018
$3.4B in expenses
$40.7M in excess
Mark Traynor
President & CEO
$937.8k in compensation
4% change from 2018
0.03% of expenses

Essentia Health

A multistate nonprofit health care system.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 8 Duluth essentiahealth.org

Financial: This information is from Essentia Health's consolidated financial statements.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.

$2.2B in revenue
5% change from 2018
$2.1B in expenses
$53.5M in excess
David Herman
CEO
$1.5M in compensation
-7% change from 2018
0.07% of expenses

CentraCare Health

A health care system including St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Clinic, CentraCare Health Services, Sauk Centre, Melrose and Long Prairie.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 9 St Cloud CentraCare.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$1.6B in revenue
15% change from 2018
$1.6B in expenses
$77.7M in excess
Kenneth Holmen
President & CEO
$1.6M in compensation
20% change from 2018
0.1% of expenses

Hennepin Healthcare System Inc.

A comprehensive health care system, public teaching hospital, primary and specialty care clinics, home nursing, hospice, pharmacies, EMS service and Level l adult and pediatric trauma center. A component unit of Hennepin County.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 10 Minneapolis hennepinhealthcare.org

Financial: Pryor resigned in Feb. 2019 and John Cumming is serving as interim CEO
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$1.1B in revenue
5% change from 2018
$1B in expenses
$13.7M in excess
Jon Pryor
Former CEO
$1.1M in compensation
30% change from 2018
0.1% of expenses

North Memorial Health

An independent health care system.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 11 Robbinsdale northmemorial.com

Financial: North Memorial Health Care information is taken from the consolidated financial statement which includes North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital. Excess is negative due to loss on investments.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$971M in revenue
4% change from 2018
$965.7M in expenses
-$6.7M in excess
J. Kevin Croston, MD
CEO
$1.1M in compensation
0.11% of expenses

Children's Minnesota

A specialty hospital that champions the special health needs of children and their families and provides high-quality, family centered pediatric services.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 12 Minneapolis childrensmn.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$954.2M in revenue
5% change from 2018
$869M in expenses
$85.1M in excess
Mark Gorelick
President & CEO
$991.5k in compensation
0.11% of expenses

University of Minnesota Physicians

A multi specialty physician organization providing quality patient-focused care.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 13 Minneapolis umphysicians.org

Financial: Badrinath Konety succeeded Daniels as CEO effective Dec. 1, 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$591.1M in revenue
6% change from 2018
$593.2M in expenses
-$2.1M in excess
Barbara Daniels
Former CEO
$757.6k in compensation
-3% change from 2018
0.13% of expenses

St. Luke's Hospital of Duluth

A leading provider of quality health care services in the Duluth region.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 14 Duluth slhduluth.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$523.7M in revenue
11% change from 2018
$490.2M in expenses
$33.6M in excess
John Strange
President & CEO
$962.5k in compensation
10% change from 2018
0.2% of expenses

ECMC Group Inc.

The ECMC Group, Inc. helps students by investing in, creating and providing innovative education solutions that support schools and improve student educational outcomes.

Education 2018 ranking: - Minneapolis ecmc.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2018-12-31.

$521.2M in revenue
$481.5M in expenses
$39.7M in excess
Jeremy Wheaton
President & CEO
$836.1k in compensation
0.17% of expenses

Presbyterian Homes and Services

Provides housing, health care and related services to older adults.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 17 Roseville preshomes.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-09-30.

$420.6M in revenue
8% change from 2018
$390.1M in expenses
$30.5M in excess
Daniel Lindh
CEO
$853.2k in compensation
5% change from 2018
0.22% of expenses

National Marrow Donor Program

Facilitates marrow and umbilical cord blood transplants.

Social services 2018 ranking: 16 Minneapolis bethematch.org

Financial: Financial numbers from tax year 2017 (Fiscal year 18) 990 return
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.

$418.3M in revenue
7% change from 2018
$406.2M in expenses
$12.1M in excess
Randal Mills
Chief Executive Officer
$475.8k in compensation
0.12% of expenses

University of St. Thomas

A comprehensive, coeducational, Catholic university.

Education 2018 ranking: 15 St Paul stthomas.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$410.3M in revenue
1% change from 2018
$383.3M in expenses
$27M in excess
Dr. Julie Sullivan
President
$749.6k in compensation
3% change from 2018
0.2% of expenses

Ridgeview Medical Center

An independent, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 18 Waconia ridgeviewmedical.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$287.6M in revenue
6% change from 2018
$281.9M in expenses
$7.4M in excess
Michael Phelps
President & CEO
$640.2k in compensation
-57% change from 2018
0.23% of expenses

St. Olaf College

A private four-year liberal arts college.

Education 2018 ranking: 23 Northfield stolaf.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.

$284.6M in revenue
33% change from 2018
$199.2M in expenses
$85.4M in excess
David Anderson
President
$513.7k in compensation
22% change from 2018
0.26% of expenses

Benedictine Health System

A Catholic, nonprofit health system offering health and housing services to aging adults. BHS owns and manages more than 40 senior living communities in five Midwestern states.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 19 Cambridge bhshealth.org

Financial: Data from undefined as of 2018-06-30.

$272.8M in revenue
2% change from 2018
$266.6M in expenses
$6.1M in excess
Jerry Carley
President & CEO
$450k in compensation
0.17% of expenses

Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare

Provides diagnosis and treatment of children and adolescents with disabilities and complex medical conditions.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 20 St Paul Gillettechildrens.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$257.8M in revenue
5% change from 2018
$241M in expenses
$16.9M in excess
Barbara Joers
President & CEO
$856.6k in compensation
5% change from 2018
0.36% of expenses

Carleton College

Ranked among the nation's best colleges, Carleton is a small, private liberal arts college.

Education 2018 ranking: 21 Northfield carleton.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$249.5M in revenue
10% change from 2018
$190.4M in expenses
$59.1M in excess
Steven Poskanzer
President
$607.3k in compensation
6% change from 2018
0.32% of expenses

Olmsted Medical Center

An integrated health care system including a 61-bed hospital.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 24 Rochester olmmed.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$217.4M in revenue
6% change from 2018
$206.2M in expenses
$11.3M in excess
Kathryn Lombardo, M.D.
President
$625k in compensation
0.3% of expenses

Scholarship America Inc.

A scholarship and education support organization, Scholarship America is the nation's largest private scholarship provider, driven to ensure all students pursuing college have the support they need to succeed.

Education 2018 ranking: 22 MInneapolis scholarshipamerica.org

Financial: Consolidated figures include financial data from national 990 and 440 affiliates group 990
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$214.9M in revenue
-2% change from 2018
$211.4M in expenses
$3.5M in excess
Robert Ballard
President & CEO
$308.7k in compensation
3% change from 2018
0.15% of expenses

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The nation's largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider and publisher that includes a research center, graduate school, education for medical professionals, a children's program and institute for recovery advocacy.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 26 Center City hazeldenbettyford.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$193.7M in revenue
5% change from 2018
$185.2M in expenses
$8.5M in excess
Mark Mishek
President & CEO
$854.1k in compensation
30% change from 2018
0.46% of expenses

Accra Care Inc

Home care and home health services in people's homes.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 32 Minnetonka accracare.org

Financial: Accra is comprised of six non-profits in the health care industry. The non-profits are Accra Care, Inc, Choice for Children, Inc, Consumer Choice Services, Inc, Accra Home Health, Inc, Accra Home Care, Inc and Service Management Group, Inc.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$192.6M in revenue
35% change from 2018
$188.2M in expenses
$4.4M in excess
John Dahm
President & CEO
$378.4k in compensation
9% change from 2018
0.2% of expenses

Macalester College

A four-year highly selective liberal arts college.

Education 2018 ranking: 28 St Paul macalester.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.

$189.1M in revenue
9% change from 2018
$174.7M in expenses
$14.4M in excess
Brian Rosenberg
President
$821.6k in compensation
3% change from 2018
0.47% of expenses

YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

A leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Social services 2018 ranking: 25 Minneapolis ymcamn.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$179.3M in revenue
-3% change from 2018
$171.1M in expenses
$8.1M in excess
Glen Gunderson
President & CEO
$670.9k in compensation
4% change from 2018
0.39% of expenses

Gustavus Adolphus College

A liberal arts college.

Education 2018 ranking: 29 St Peter gustavus.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.

$172.1M in revenue
10% change from 2018
$137.5M in expenses
$34.6M in excess
Rebecca Bergman
President
$416k in compensation
-1% change from 2018
0.3% of expenses

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota

A statewide organization dedicated to expressing the love of Christ for all people through service that inspires hope, changes lives and builds community. Serving one in 65 Minnesotans: children and families, people with disabilities and older adults.

Social services 2018 ranking: 30 St Paul lssmn.org

Financial: Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota also includes PICS (Partners in Community Supports, which is a subsidiary), the LSS Foundation and Children's Home Society of Minnesota, an affiliate organization. Harpstead resigned to become commissioner of Minnesota Department of Human Services, Patrick Thueson is interim CEO.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.

$155M in revenue
8% change from 2018
$151.9M in expenses
$3M in excess
Jodi Harpstead
Former CEO
$336.8k in compensation
-1% change from 2018
0.22% of expenses

Second Harvest Heartland

Upper Midwest's largest hunger relief organization and an affiliate of Feeding America.

Social services 2018 ranking: 33 Maplewood 2harvest.org

Financial: Included in revenue is the value of donated food at $105 million .
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.

$153.2M in revenue
8% change from 2018
$147.8M in expenses
$5.3M in excess
Rob Zeaske
CEO
$423.4k in compensation
1% change from 2018
0.29% of expenses

Ecumen

Provides senior housing and services in Minnesota and surrounding states.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 27 Shoreview ecumen.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$150.6M in revenue
-15% change from 2018
$154.6M in expenses
-$4M in excess
Kathryn Roberts
President & CEO
$779.3k in compensation
19% change from 2018
0.5% of expenses

American Public Media Group

American Public Media Group (APMG) is a nonprofit organization whose primary purpose is to provide financial and administrative support for Minnesota Public Radio and Southern California Public Radio.

Other 2018 ranking: 35 Saint Paul americanpublicmediagroup.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-06-30.

$149.8M in revenue
11% change from 2018
$146.1M in expenses
$3.6M in excess
Jon McTaggart
President & CEO
$731.9k in compensation
2% change from 2018
0.5% of expenses

Bethel University

A Christian university offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, as well as certificate programs.

Education 2018 ranking: 34 Arden Hills bethel.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.

$141.7M in revenue
0% change from 2018
$143.5M in expenses
-$1.8M in excess
Jay Barnes, III
President
$361k in compensation
29% change from 2018
0.25% of expenses

St. Catherine University

A private Catholic liberal arts university.

Education 2018 ranking: 31 St Paul stkate.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.

$139.5M in revenue
-3% change from 2018
$140.4M in expenses
-$934.7k in excess
Becky Roloff
President & CEO
$440.7k in compensation
179% change from 2018
0.31% of expenses

Concordia College

A four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Education 2018 ranking: 38 Moorhead concordiacollege.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-04-30.

$137.4M in revenue
7% change from 2018
$122.6M in expenses
$14.8M in excess
William Craft
President
$418.8k in compensation
9% change from 2018
0.34% of expenses

Augustana Care

Health care, housing, therapy services, adult day care, home health care and management services.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 40 Minneapolis augustanacare.org

Financial: Augustana Care and Elim Care are merging to form Cassia Life. Excess is operating loss for the year.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-09-30.

$136.5M in revenue
8% change from 2018
$138.3M in expenses
-$1.8M in excess
Timothy Tucker
President & CEO
$880.3k in compensation
63% change from 2018
0.64% of expenses

Elim Care Inc.

Housing, health care and support services to older adults.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 37 Eden Prairie elimcare.org

Financial: Augustana Care and Elim Care are merging to form Cassia Life. Excess is operating loss for the year.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$136.3M in revenue
4% change from 2018
$127.6M in expenses
-$229.5k in excess
Robert Dahl
President & CEO
$524.7k in compensation
15% change from 2018
0.41% of expenses

Lake Region Healthcare

The purpose of Lake Region Healthcare is to provide quality health care services in a caring manner.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 36 Fergus Falls lrhc.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$135.3M in revenue
3% change from 2018
$133.8M in expenses
$1.5M in excess
Kyle Richards
CEO
$169.5k in compensation
0.13% of expenses

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center

A community-built regional medical center serving the Brainerd Lakes area with locations in Crosby, Baxter, Longville and Breezy Point.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: - Crosby cuyunamed.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-03-31.

$129.1M in revenue
$123.6M in expenses
$5.4M in excess
Leadership details

CEO
$388.8k in compensation
0% change from 2018
0.31% of expenses

St. John's University

A four-year liberal arts university for men.

Education 2018 ranking: 39 Collegeville csbsju.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$127.6M in revenue
0% change from 2018
$115.1M in expenses
$12.5M in excess
Michael Hemesath
President
$420.8k in compensation
2% change from 2018
0.37% of expenses

Winona Health Services

Runs a community-based acute care hospital, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facility, with assisted living, memory care facilities, retail pharmacy and ambulance service.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 41 Winona winonahealth.org

Financial: Contributions and Grants, and Program Service revenues and compensation taken from our three 990's; other numbers from audited consolidated Fncl statements
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-09-30.

$125.9M in revenue
1% change from 2018
$125M in expenses
$2M in excess
Rachelle Schultz
President & CEO
$503.2k in compensation
10% change from 2018
0.4% of expenses

College of St. Scholastica

A coeducational independent liberal arts college founded in the Catholic and Benedictine tradition.

Education 2018 ranking: 46 Duluth css.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$119.7M in revenue
5% change from 2018
$114.1M in expenses
$5.6M in excess
Colette Geary
President
$479.4k in compensation
0.42% of expenses

Augsburg University

A private Lutheran four-year university offering 50 undergraduate and nine graduate degrees.

Education 2018 ranking: 43 Minneapolis augsburg.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.

$119.6M in revenue
1% change from 2018
$122.9M in expenses
-$3.2M in excess
Paul Pribbenow
President
$496.2k in compensation
34% change from 2018
0.4% of expenses

Hamline University

University offering bachelor's, master's and doctorate programs as well as certificate and continuing education programs.

Education 2018 ranking: 45 St Paul hamline.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$115.8M in revenue
0% change from 2018
$115.1M in expenses
$740.6k in excess
Fayneese Miller
President
$556.8k in compensation
3% change from 2018
0.48% of expenses

College of St. Benedict

A four-year liberal arts college for women.

Education 2018 ranking: 42 St Joseph csbsju.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$114.1M in revenue
-8% change from 2018
$108.5M in expenses
$5.6M in excess
Mary Dana Hinton
President
$458.7k in compensation
1% change from 2018
0.42% of expenses

Lakewood Health System

Lakewood Health System offers a broad spectrum of care including a 25-bed, critical access hospital and clinic and four modern satellite clinics.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 44 Staples lakewoodhealthsystem.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$106.7M in revenue
-9% change from 2018
$103.3M in expenses
$3.4M in excess
Tim Rice
CEO
$535.9k in compensation
15% change from 2018
0.52% of expenses

St. Mary's University of Minnesota

A private, four-year, coeducational, Lasallian Catholic, liberal arts university.

Education 2018 ranking: 47 Winona smumn.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.

$105.2M in revenue
7% change from 2018
$95.2M in expenses
$10M in excess
William Mann
PRESIDENT
$20.6k in compensation
0.02% of expenses

University of Northwestern - St. Paul

A four-year private university.

Education 2018 ranking: 48 St Paul unwsp.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$100.1M in revenue
4% change from 2018
$97.9M in expenses
$2.3M in excess
Alan Cureton
President
$400.8k in compensation
-1% change from 2018
0.41% of expenses

Pheasants Forever Inc.

Runs programs to protect and restore habitat for pheasants, quail and other wildlife.

Other 2018 ranking: 51 St Paul pheasantsforever.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.

$97.3M in revenue
9% change from 2018
$96.4M in expenses
$976.8k in excess
Howard Vincent
President & CEO
$349.9k in compensation
5% change from 2018
0.36% of expenses

Minnesota Historical Society

Collects, cares for and makes available materials that document life in Minnesota.

Education 2018 ranking: 55 St Paul mnhs.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$94M in revenue
23% change from 2018
$59M in expenses
$35.1M in excess
D. Stephen Elliott
Director & CEO
$364.6k in compensation
-13% change from 2018
0.62% of expenses

American Baptist Homes of the Midwest

A provider of senior living and health care services since 1930.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 50 Eden Prairie

Financial: Zwickey was CEO through Aug. 2018 and succeeded by Jeff Hongslo
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-08-31.

$93.2M in revenue
4% change from 2018
$99.8M in expenses
-$6.5M in excess
David Zwickey
Former president & CEO
$382.3k in compensation
7% change from 2018
0.38% of expenses

Nexus

Operates community-based youth and family services, foster care/adoption programs, short and long-term residential and group home programs with year-round onsite education, transition and independent living programs and psychiatric inpatient treatment.

Social services 2018 ranking: 57 Plymouth nexustreatment.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$87.1M in revenue
20% change from 2018
$88.1M in expenses
-$1M in excess
Dr. Michelle Murray
President & CEO
$382.3k in compensation
0.43% of expenses

Walker Methodist

Since 1945, Walker Methodist senior living communities have enhanced the lives of older adults through a culture of care, respect and service. Today, Walker Methodist serves more than 3,000 seniors each year.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 58 Minneapolis walkermethodist.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$84.6M in revenue
18% change from 2018
$79.6M in expenses
$5M in excess
Scott Riddle
CEO
$344.2k in compensation
9% change from 2018
0.43% of expenses

MRCI, Managed Resource Connections Inc.

A human service organization devoted to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities and disadvantages to engage in their communities.

Social services 2018 ranking: 52 Mankato mrciworksource.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$84.1M in revenue
2% change from 2018
$83.4M in expenses
$745.4k in excess
Brian Benshoof
CEO
$147.9k in compensation
0.18% of expenses

Northstar Education Finance Inc.

Provides student aid, education finance and education-based grants.

Education 2018 ranking: 53 Eagan northstar.org

Financial: Northstar Education Finance has a master servicing agreement with Northstar Education Services LLC for certain management and administrative functions and paid them $3 million
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.

$82.8M in revenue
1% change from 2018
$89.2M in expenses
-$6.3M in excess
Richard Nigon
President
$50k in compensation
0% change from 2018
0.06% of expenses

St. Therese Home Inc.

Provides housing and skilled nursing care to the elderly.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 61 St Louis Park sainttherese.org

Financial: Results are from combined 990s of St. Therese Home and St. Therese Foundation
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.

$82.5M in revenue
21% change from 2018
$80.5M in expenses
$2M in excess
Barb Rode
President & CEO
$307.5k in compensation
6% change from 2018
0.38% of expenses

Eventide

Long-term care, senior living, memory care and older adult services provider.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 71 Moorhead eventide.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.

$76.2M in revenue
29% change from 2018
$75.7M in expenses
$469.1k in excess
Jon Riewer
President & CEO
$487.6k in compensation
13% change from 2018
0.64% of expenses

Concordia University

A private Lutheran university.

Education 2018 ranking: 56 St Paul csp.edu

Financial: 990 reports 1,349 employees as students are included in that amount.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.

$75.8M in revenue
3% change from 2018
$69.6M in expenses
$6.2M in excess
Thomas Ries
President
$327.4k in compensation
-4% change from 2018
0.47% of expenses

Lifeworks Services Inc.

Helps individuals with disabilities and their families through fiscal support, employment and day services.

Social services 2018 ranking: 59 Eagan lifeworks.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$73.5M in revenue
5% change from 2018
$71.1M in expenses
$2.4M in excess
Jeffrey Brown
President & CEO
$269.8k in compensation
21% change from 2018
0.38% of expenses

Greater Twin Cities United Way

Greater Twin Cities United Way focuses on stabilizing families, helping children succeed and empowering healthy lives for those living at or near poverty.

Social services 2018 ranking: 54 Minneapolis GTCUW.org

Financial: Caruso retired in July 2018 and recieved $281,463 in severance. She was succeeded by John Wilgers.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$68.6M in revenue
-10% change from 2018
$76.7M in expenses
-$8.1M in excess
Sarah Caruso
Former president & CEO
$543.3k in compensation
35% change from 2018
0.71% of expenses

CommonBond Communities

Creates affordable housing communities and provides support services for residents.

Social services 2018 ranking: 64 St Paul commonbond.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$68.2M in revenue
7% change from 2018
$69.4M in expenses
-$1.2M in excess
Deidre Schmidt
President & CEO
$280.5k in compensation
7% change from 2018
0.4% of expenses

Tri-County Health Care

25-bed non-profit critical access hospital.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 62 Wadena tchc.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$67.8M in revenue
5% change from 2018
$64.5M in expenses
$3.3M in excess
Joel Beiswenger
CEO
$352.5k in compensation
-2% change from 2018
0.55% of expenses

Aitkin Community Hospital

Aitkin Community Hospital, doing business as Riverwood Healthcare, serves Aitkin County and surrounding communities with full-service clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor, as well as a hospital in Aitkin.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 66 Aitkin riverwoodhealthcare.org

Financial: Cooper resigned in Feb. 2018 for another position. Todd Sandberg became the new CEO in June 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.

$67.1M in revenue
8% change from 2018
$65.2M in expenses
$1.9M in excess
Chad Cooper
Former CEO
$402.2k in compensation
-6% change from 2018
0.62% of expenses

Riverview Healthcare Association

RiverView Health provides world-class health care through a culture of excellence.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 67 Crookston Riverviewhealth.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.

$65.7M in revenue
5% change from 2018
$64.6M in expenses
$1.1M in excess
Carrie Michalski
President & CEO
$419.3k in compensation
55% change from 2018
0.65% of expenses

Glencoe Regional Health Services

A regional hospital and health care center.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 65 Glencoe grhsonline.org

Financial: GRHS has a contract with Park Nicollet Health Services for management and consulting services. Mason left as CEO in August 2019 and Patty Henderson is serving as interim CEO.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$64M in revenue
3% change from 2018
$61.8M in expenses
$2.2M in excess
Jeffrey Mason
CEO
$203.9k in compensation
0.33% of expenses

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis

Catholic Charities serves those most in need regardless of faith and advocates for justice in the community with programs for children, families and adults.

Social services 2018 ranking: 63 Minneapolis cctwincities.org

Financial: The Dorothy Day Place project (a new homeless shelter, housing, and social service facility in St. Paul), required the creation of multiple related--but non-consolidated--entities to facilitate project financing. The entities reported on the consolidated Form 990 include the expense side of the transfer, while the corresponding revenue side of the transfer is not shown here, as it appears on the Form 990 of a non-consolidated entity. These amounts totaled $12.6 million in 2018 and $6.2 million in 2017.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$63.8M in revenue
-1% change from 2018
$67.7M in expenses
-$3.9M in excess
Tim Marx
President & CEO
$303.6k in compensation
7% change from 2018
0.45% of expenses

Salvation Army - Northern Division

Provides basic needs assistance, housing, rehabilitation, disaster relief services, case management, and youth programs.

Social services 2018 ranking: 60 Roseville salvationarmynorth.org

Financial: Compensation not disclosed.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-09-30.

$63M in revenue
-8% change from 2018
$64.1M in expenses
$2.1M in excess
Lonneal Richardson
Lt. Colonel
N/A compensation

Innovative Blood Resources

Provides blood and biomedical services.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 80 St Paul innovativebloodresources.org

Financial: Berglund retired as CEO on Dec. 31, 2017 and succeeded by Elizabeth McQuail
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-03-31.

$62.5M in revenue
26% change from 2018
$61.7M in expenses
$822.2k in excess
Donald Berglund
Former CEO
$888.8k in compensation
1.44% of expenses

American Refugee Committee

A humanitarian aid agency working to build a meaningful life for and with the displaced.

Social services 2018 ranking: 73 Minneapolis arcrelief.org

Financial: The American Refugee Committee is changing its name to Alight.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-03-31.

Company financial details

8% change from 2018
$56.9M in expenses
$5M in excess
Leadership details

President
$325.8k in compensation
3% change from 2018
0.57% of expenses

Senior Care Communities Inc.

Senior Care Communities provides senior housing and care facilities across the Twin Cities.

Other 2018 ranking: 76 St Paul seniorcarecommunities.org

Financial: Data from IRS990 as of 2018-12-31.

$60.6M in revenue
12% change from 2018
$60M in expenses
$585.6k in excess
Milton Harrison
Administrator, Senior Care Comunities Inc
$97.4k in compensation
-4% change from 2018
0.16% of expenses

St. Joseph's Area Health Services

A community hospital providing full-service inpatient, outpatient, emergency services and hospice services.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 75 Park Rapids sjahs.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$60.1M in revenue
10% change from 2018
$51.4M in expenses
$8.7M in excess
Ben Koppelman
President & CEO
$389.2k in compensation
-8% change from 2018
0.76% of expenses

Blake School

A pre-K-12, nonsectarian, independent, college preparatory day school with campuses in Minneapolis, Hopkins and Wayzata.

Education 2018 ranking: 72 Hopkins blakeschool.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$59.3M in revenue
2% change from 2018
$49M in expenses
$10.3M in excess
Anne Stavney
Head of school
$642.5k in compensation
13% change from 2018
1.31% of expenses

Sholom Community Alliance

Provides a broad continuum of residential, social service and health care services primarily for older adults and within a Jewish environment.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 69 St Louis Park sholom.com

Financial: Data from consolidated financial statement as of 2018-09-30.

$58.4M in revenue
-3% change from 2018
$57M in expenses
$1.4M in excess
Barb Klick
CEO
$336.6k in compensation
0.59% of expenses

Community Memorial Hospital Association

A critical access hospital and clinic providing a wide range of primary care and specialty services. CMH is also home to Sunnyside Health Care Center, a 44-bed skilled nursing facility.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 70 Cloquet cloquethospital.com

Financial: Data from IRS990 as of 2018-09-30.

$58.1M in revenue
-2% change from 2018
$59.8M in expenses
-$1.8M in excess
Rick Breuer
CEO
$373.3k in compensation
1% change from 2018
0.62% of expenses

Volunteers of America Care Facilities

Long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 77 Eden Prairie voa.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$52.2M in revenue
0% change from 2018
$52.6M in expenses
-$392.6k in excess
Michael King
CEO
$562.6k in compensation
0% change from 2018
1.07% of expenses

LifeCare Medical Center

Hospital, health care and long-term care services.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 83 Roseau lifecaremedicalcenter.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.

$50.6M in revenue
7% change from 2018
$45M in expenses
$5.6M in excess
Keith Okeson
President & CEO
$418.1k in compensation
6% change from 2018
0.93% of expenses

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

An independent law school with full-time and part-time programs that teach theory and practical legal skills.

Education 2018 ranking: 88 St Paul mitchellhamline.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$50.4M in revenue
17% change from 2018
$45.7M in expenses
$4.7M in excess
Mark Gordon
President, dean
$268.1k in compensation
-9% change from 2018
0.59% of expenses

American Academy of Neurology

The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 36,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care.

Other 2018 ranking: 68 Minneapolis aan.com

Financial: The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Academy of Neurology Institute. The entities file separate IRS Form 990's. The organization announced Dec. 12 that Mary Post has been named to succeed Rydell as CEO in May 2020.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.

$49.5M in revenue
-19% change from 2018
$53.4M in expenses
-$3.9M in excess
Catherine M. Rydell, CAE
Chief Executive Officer
$757.5k in compensation
1.42% of expenses

People Incorporated

Supports mental health and wellness through collaboration and integration of care.

Social services 2018 ranking: 82 St Paul peopleincorporated.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$49.3M in revenue
2% change from 2018
$49.3M in expenses
-$48.3k in excess
Jill Wiedemann-West
CEO
$369.5k in compensation
6% change from 2018
0.75% of expenses

Planned Parenthood North Central States

Planned Parenthood North Central States is a regional organization serving Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Planned Parenthood is a leading provider of sexual and reproductive health care services.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 84 St Paul ppncs.org

Financial: Planned Parenthood North Central States (PPNCS) is a new affiliate representing Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. This affiliate began operating as PPNCS in FY2019. The 990 information give was just for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$48.1M in revenue
3% change from 2018
$46.9M in expenses
$1.2M in excess
Sarah Stoesz
President & CEO
$486.1k in compensation
2% change from 2018
1.04% of expenses

Upper Midwest Organ Procurement Organization Inc.

Federally designated organ procurement organization.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 81 Minneapolis life-source.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$47.9M in revenue
-2% change from 2018
$45.1M in expenses
$2.8M in excess
Susan Raether
CEO
$624.9k in compensation
-7% change from 2018
1.39% of expenses

Volunteers of America - Minnesota and Wisconsin

A comprehensive health and human services organization – helping people build hope, resilience and well-being.

Social services 2018 ranking: 85 Edina voamnwi.org

Financial: Paula Hart retired as President and CEO on Oct. 1, 2019. We are currently seeking a successor. The financial totals combine IRS Form 990s for Volunteers of America of Minnesota and Wisconsin from fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$46.9M in revenue
4% change from 2018
$44.6M in expenses
$2.2M in excess
Paula Hart
President & CEO
$279.7k in compensation
-1% change from 2018
0.63% of expenses

Minnesota Masonic Charities

Strengthens the communities of Minnesota through broad-based philanthropy. Areas of support include social services, health care, medical research and education.

Other 2018 ranking: 74 Bloomington mnmasoniccharities.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$46.1M in revenue
-17% change from 2018
$46.7M in expenses
-$635.3k in excess
Eric J. Neetenbeek
President & CEO
$435.1k in compensation
4% change from 2018
0.93% of expenses

The Minneapolis Society of Fine Arts

Operates the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Arts 2018 ranking: 101 Minneapolis artsmia.org

Financial: Feldman left in Dec. 2018 for the National Gallary in Washington and succeeded by Katie Luber
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$45.5M in revenue
30% change from 2018
$43M in expenses
$2.5M in excess
Kaywin Feldman
former director and president
$612.6k in compensation
-13% change from 2018
1.43% of expenses

Feed My Starving Children

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to seeing every child and person around the world healthy, nourished and whole in body and spirit. We believe no child should go hungry. Every child deserves a nutritious meal, every day.

Social services 2018 ranking: 89 Coon Rapids fmsc.org

Financial: 990 reporting rules don't allow FMSC to report $28 million in volunteer labor. per GAAP rules total revenue was $74.7 million
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-02-28.

$44.9M in revenue
7% change from 2018
$47.1M in expenses
-$2.3M in excess
Mark Crea
Executive director and CEO
$267.3k in compensation
7% change from 2018
0.57% of expenses

Minnesota Teen Challenge Inc.

Adult and teen drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 91 Minneapolis MNTC.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$44.2M in revenue
7% change from 2018
$38.7M in expenses
$5.5M in excess
Rev. Rich Scherber
CEO
$175.7k in compensation
-11% change from 2018
0.45% of expenses

Breck School

Breck is an Episcopal, coeducational, college-preparatory day school enrolling students of diverse backgrounds in grades preschool through 12. The school is located on a 52-acre campus in Golden Valley, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis.

Education 2018 ranking: 90 Golden Valley breckschool.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$42.8M in revenue
3% change from 2018
$42.9M in expenses
-$59.8k in excess
Natalia Rico Hernández
Head of school
$505.4k in compensation
1.18% of expenses

Twin Cities Public Television

A public television station and multimedia organization.

Other 2018 ranking: 79 Saint Paul TPT.org

Financial: Twin Cities Public Television announced on Jan. 9 that Sylvia Strobel will be succeeding Pagliarini when he retires in May.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-08-31.

$42.2M in revenue
-16% change from 2018
$40.8M in expenses
$1.3M in excess
James Pagliarini
President & CEO
$467.7k in compensation
15% change from 2018
1.15% of expenses

Minnesota Transitions Charter School

A K-12 charter school with nine options for students.

Education 2018 ranking: 94 Minneapolis MTCS.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$42.1M in revenue
12% change from 2018
$43.6M in expenses
-$1.5M in excess
Denny Carlson
Superintendent
$150k in compensation
10% change from 2018
0.34% of expenses

Goodwill / Easter Seals Minnesota

Provides comprehensive, proven employment, education and independence services. Goodwill's mission is to prepare people for work throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Social services 2018 ranking: 78 St Paul goodwilleasterseals.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.

Company financial details

-18% change from 2018
$38.8M in expenses
$2.5M in excess
Leadership details

CEO
$335.1k in compensation
18% change from 2018
0.86% of expenses

Science Museum of Minnesota

The Science Museum of Minnesota envisions a world in which we all use science to make lives better. It inspires hundreds of thousands of people each year with its exhibits and giant screen films, its scientific research and its education programs.

Education 2018 ranking: 96 St Paul smm.org

Financial: N/A
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$41.3M in revenue
10% change from 2018
$40.9M in expenses
$328.3k in excess
Alison Brown
President & CEO
$474k in compensation
61% change from 2018
1.16% of expenses

Stevens Community Medical Center

Comprehensive health care services for Stevens County and west central Minnesota.

Healthcare 2018 ranking: 92 Morris scmcinc.org

Financial: Rau began as president/CEO of Stevens Community on May 18, 2018, partial year compensation.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$40.1M in revenue
-1% change from 2018
$40.1M in expenses
$31.7k in excess
John Rau
President & CEO
$198.4k in compensation
0.49% of expenses

Books for Africa Inc.

Books For Africa is the world's largest shipper of donated books to Africa, shipping over 46 million books and serving every African country over the past 31 years.

Education 2018 ranking: 114 St Paul booksforafrica.org

Financial: These financials include the in-kind value of books donated and shipped to Africa.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-06-30.

$39M in revenue
53% change from 2018
$33.8M in expenses
$5.2M in excess
Patrick Plonski
Executive director
$164.3k in compensation
0% change from 2018
0.49% of expenses

Guthrie Theater Foundation

Operates the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.

Arts 2018 ranking: 112 Minneapolis guthrietheater.org

Financial: Revenue exceeds expenses significantly due to 2 major gifts received totaling $10m that are restricted for the endowment and other directed uses.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-08-31.

$38.5M in revenue
47% change from 2018
$32.2M in expenses
$6.2M in excess
Joseph Haj
Director
$403.6k in compensation
4% change from 2018
1.25% of expenses

St. Paul Academy and Summit School

A private non-denominational K-12 school.

Education 2018 ranking: 86 St Paul spa.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$38M in revenue
-14% change from 2018
$31.2M in expenses
$6.9M in excess
Bryn Roberts
Head of School
$601k in compensation
-1% change from 2018
1.93% of expenses

Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency Inc.

AEOA strengthens communities by providing opportunities for people experiencing social and economic challenges.

Other 2018 ranking: 99 Virginia aeoa.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

$37.2M in revenue
4% change from 2018
$35.4M in expenses
$1.8M in excess
Paul Carlson
Executive director
$142.1k in compensation
-5% change from 2018
0.4% of expenses

Minneapolis College of Art and Design

Private, nonprofit four-year and postgraduate college for professional artists and designers.

Education 2018 ranking: 103 Minneapolis mcad.edu

Financial: Coogan resigned as president of MCAD in Sept. 2018 and succeeded by Sanjit Sethi on July 15, 2019
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.

$36.9M in revenue
7% change from 2018
$33.8M in expenses
$3.1M in excess
Jay Coogan
Former president
$394.3k in compensation
7% change from 2018
1.17% of expenses

Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute

The Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute is organized to engage in charitable, educational and scientific activities in support of Hennepin Healthcare System Inc. in the pursuit of its research and educational missions.

Other 2018 ranking: 98 Minneapolis hhrinstitute.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

$36.6M in revenue
1% change from 2018
$35.6M in expenses
$985.8k in excess
Ajay Israni M.D.
President/investigator
$315.9k in compensation
0.89% of expenses

Credits

  • Data collected by Patrick Kennedy
  • Design and development by Alan Palazzolo, Jamie Hutt, Billy Steve Clayton and Chase Davis

Methodology

Certain nonprofits, charities and charitable trusts registered with the state must file IRS Form 990 with the Minnesota attorney general's office each year. Most of the financial information for organizations on our list was taken from their 2018 Form 990s or from consolidated audited financial statements. The Star Tribune's list includes the top officer and that person's total compensation, including salary, bonus and incentive compensation, other reportable compensation, contributions to retirement and other deferred compensation plans, and the value of nontaxable benefits.

